Golan Heights “will remain Israeli,” Israel responds to Antony Blinken – Observer

The Golan Heights “will continue to be Israeli,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in response to the US secretary of state, who hinted that US support for Israeli control of the Golan Heights was not steadfast.

Antony Blinken told CNN television on Monday that the Golan Heights are “very important to Israel’s security”, but that “questions of legality (are) of a different order”. “Over time, if the situation changes in Syria, this is something we will study,” he said, indicating, however, that President Joe Biden had not yet spoken with the prime minister. Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu since joining the House. White on January 20.

“Israel’s position is clear. In any future scenario, the Golan will remain Israeli, ”a senior official in Netanyahu’s office told France-Presse, who declined to be identified. Among the many decisions in favor of Israel, former US President Donald Trump signed a decree in March 2019 recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the part of the Syrian Golan that the Jewish state occupied in 1967 during the Six Day War , and annexed it in 1981. The international community has never recognized the annexation.

About three months later, Netanyahu nominated Trump for a settlement in the Golan Heights, as a thank you. The decision of Donald Trump was then considered by Syria as a “flagrant attack” on its sovereignty.

Israel and Syria, which are still technically at war, are separated in the Golan Heights by an international demarcation line monitored by the UN.

