Auriol Dongmo wins the weight competition at the Liévin meeting – Observer

Portugal’s Auriol Dongmo continues to win the weightlifting events and this Tuesday triumphed at the athletics meeting in Liévin, France, on the indoor track circuit of the athletics world.

The national record holder and world leader of the year was one of the figures of the French athletics meeting, in which the Norwegian Jakob Ingerbritsen stood out, who improved the European record in the 1500 meters indoors, with the fifth mark world of history.

Dongmo threw the weight to 19.18 yards, confirming consistency above 19 yards. He also threw 19.15 and four between 17.97 and 18.97, not scoring a draw.

Behind her were the German Christina Schwanitz, 2015 world champion (18.93 meters), and the American Raven Saunders, fifth in the last edition of the Olympic Games (18.66).

At 1,500 meters, 20-year-old Jakob Ingerbritsen opened the season with 3.31.80 minutes, in the fastest race ever for a European. The previous maximum had lasted since 1999 and was by Spaniard Andrés Diaz.

Jakob joins the top 5 in the specialty, behind the world record holder, the Ethiopian Samuel Tefara (3.31.04), the Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj and the Ethiopians Yomif Kejelcha and Haile Gebrselassie.

Like Dongmo, he leads the ranking of the year, ahead of Ethiopian Selemon Barega, who had raced three days ago in Metz (France) in 3.34.62 minutes.

One event that did not live up to Liévin’s expectations was the pole vault, in which the Swede Armand Duplantis, world record holder, passed just 5.86 meters.

Duplantis, who already has 6.03 meters this year, still won the competition, ahead of the American Christopher Nilsen, also with 5.86, but with teardowns. Third was Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, former world record holder, with 5.80.