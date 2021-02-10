EU rejects sanctions against Brazil, says Bolsonaro government has had a “positive attitude change” – Observer

The ambassadors of the European Union (EU) and Portugal in Brazil rejected sanctions against the South American country for failure to meet the environmental objectives of the Mercosur agreement, stressing a “positive change in attitude” of the Jair Bolsonaro government.

During a meeting with foreign media, at which Lusa was present, in Brasilia, the ambassadors confirmed that they are betting on the Portuguese presidency of the EU council to advance the ratification of the economic agreement between Brussels and Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay).

Everywhere, in all environmental agreements and negotiations, we have not worked with sanctions, but with objectives that countries have committed to respect. There are no sanctions in the Paris Agreement, for example. EU trade agreements have the same configuration. We are not working with the idea of ​​obtaining sanctions, but by promoting things in a certain sense, ”said European Union Ambassador to Brazil Ignácio Ibañez.

“We want to remember that trade is very important, but that it does not justify compromising other ideals of the EU, such as human rights and the environment, for example. (…) We want to do everything for the sustainability of future generations in the EU and the Mercosur countries, ”added Ibañez.

The EU and Mercosur signed the trade agreement in 2019, after 20 years of negotiations, but it has not yet entered into force and its ratification is blocked because countries like France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria, in addition to the European Parliament, are calling for strengthening environmental policies, mainly by Brazil, which has seen deforestation and fires in the Amazon break records in the past two years.

Although the Brazilian government, chaired by Jair Bolsonaro since 2019, claims that Brazil is an example of preservation of the world and accuses foreign nations, like France, of wanting to question the country’s sovereignty over the Amazon, the Portuguese Ambassador to Brasilia, Luís Faro Ramos, guaranteed that there was a change of attitude on the part of the executive and of “goodwill” in cooperation.

However, the Portuguese diplomat stressed that this change must be widely disseminated by Brazil and suggested that the South American country communicate to Europe all the initiatives in which it is committed.

We have noticed a change. The Portuguese Minister of Foreign Affairs, when he spoke with the Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, detected this change and this goodwill. Now, if they are not well communicated, they are useless. And then we get into the question of perception. It is important that the Brazilian government communicates, explains precisely what it is doing and how it intends to commit to achieving these goals, ”said Faro Ramos.

“It’s a very important part of the equation. It is important to communicate, to correct a certain perception that nothing has changed. One of our suggestions is that the Brazilian side publicly communicate all these initiatives, so that the perception that exists in Europe can, in a way, be corrected, ”added the Portuguese ambassador.

The EU is now trying to get Brazil to sign a declaration on sustainability, in order to gain the confidence of the member states and, thus, for the agreement to be ratified.

The Brazilian government understood that there was a need for action, and this is where the EU comes in, wanting to help Brazil achieve these goals, and we are preparing this letter with Brazil’s commitments, but also from the EU to help Brazil. (…) If we succeed, we think it will be much easier to reach the governments of the member states and explain that their environmental concerns are also our concerns, ”explained Ibañez.

To do this, the EU is also counting on the help of the United States, which, under the presidency of Joe Biden, admits to having a position of cooperation and dialogue with Brazil on environmental issues.

We look to the United States for help in that regard, obviously. They will constitute a very important aid to this European approach. (…) Cooperation is very important, and this is the position that the United States is taking with regard to Brazil. The new US government was asked to impose sanctions on Brazil, but said no. This dialogue and cooperation are the direction to take and this leads to better results ”, in turn, reinforced the Portuguese Ambassador.