Decontamination of land at Lajes base depends on technical consensus, according to MNE – Observer

The decontamination of soils and aquifers on the land attached to the military base of Lajes, on the island of Terceira, depends on a consensus between the Portuguese and American technical opinions, said the head of the Portuguese diplomacy.

Augusto Santos Silva was speaking at a hearing at the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and Portuguese Communities, requested by the PS, following the 44th meeting of the Permanent Bilateral Commission between Portugal and the United States , held by videoconference on December 17, against the backdrop of changes in American foreign policy with the new President of the United States, Joe Biden, and reflexes in Portugal.

Asked about the problem by the deputies Paulo Moniz (PSD), Lara Martinho (PS), Alexandra Vieira (BE) and João Oliveira (PCP), the head of the Portuguese diplomacy recalled that there are discrepancies between the technical opinions of the Portugal and the United States. regarding the issue of environmental decontamination on the island of Terceira, Azores, due to the military use of Lajes.

Santos Silva clarified that the opinion of the Portuguese National Civil Engineering Laboratory (LNEC) and that of the technical team sent by the American Air Force have diverging points, which has created a “dead end” in the problem solving, which will only be overcome when there is a new assessment until June.

The Portuguese Foreign Minister said that the LNEC report, which states the degradation of soil and aquifers, has already been sent to the United States and that during the meeting of the Standing Bilateral Commission the issue has been raised again.

“No further action is necessary. What is missing is that the United States and Portugal agree to identify the problem. The United States will review the results by June. There is a technical impasse, but there is no reason why the situation should not be overcome ”, said Santos Silva, considering that the opinion of the LNEC is“ clear ”in the identification of the contamination, this that the United States has dramatized.

The head of the Portuguese diplomacy recalled that 41 sites had initially been identified which required a “thorough investigation” and that, subsequently, only 10 had remained open. Five of them have been resolved, “although they have minor but surmountable consequences”, but two of the other five have problems, in which the assessment of both parties “is not accidental”. “The LNEC assessment is valid, but it is different from that of the United States. There have already been three technical meetings. Hopefully in the spring, if the [pandemia de] Covid-19 allows it, if a new joint assessment can be carried out, ”he added.