Twitter with an average of 192 million daily users during the election period in the United States – Observer

The social network Twitter had an average of 192 million daily users during the fourth quarter of 2020, corresponding to the period of the presidential elections in the United States of America (USA).

During the presidential term in the United States, there were 192 million “watchable” users daily, as this reveals that the eyes of cybernauts in America, as well as other countries, were on the vote that elected Democrat Joe Biden .

It should be remembered that in January, the former President of the United States, Republican Donald Trump, was suspended from the social network, for repeated incitement to violence and insurgency, which led to the attempted invasion from Capitol Hill on January 6, as Congress confirmed Biden’s election victory. Several user accounts supporting Trump have also been suspended.

Twitter removes 70,000 accounts from pro-Trump conspiracy movement

The tweet was Donald Trump’s main weapon during his four-year tenure. The former US head of state used the social network to spread disinformation (including about the pandemic), to make threats and baseless accusations.

Since learning that Biden was the likely winner of the presidential election, he has launched a campaign – with elements of the Republican candidacy – to discredit the electoral process, considering it to be fraudulent, although he did not never presented any evidence to corroborate the theses he also posted on Twitter and which were widely shared.

The impact that a Trump tweet caused the social network to hide certain posts and accompany them with a message warning of the lack of evidence regarding what Trump was claiming.

This measure was not sufficient, however, and Trump was kicked out of his tenure’s primary communications vehicle.

