Compliance with the Paris Agreement on climate change could save millions of lives, study finds – Observer

Millions of people could be saved each year if countries mobilized to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and prevent global warming, according to a study released Tuesday, which has 2040 as a horizon.

Paris Agreement. Five years later, commitments are lacking and global warming continues to accelerate

The study is under the responsibility of the British scientific journal Lancet, through the “Lancet Coutdown on Health and Climate Change” initiative, and was published this Tuesday in the newsletter “The Lancet Planetary Health”.

According to the document, the adoption of policies that prioritize health and are consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, to prevent global temperatures from rising by more than two degrees compared to the pre-industrial era, and preferably less than 1.5 degrees Celsius, could save millions of lives by 2040 in nine countries.

In the researchers’ calculations, 6.4 million people could be saved through better nutrition, 1.6 million by getting cleaner air and 2.1 million by encouraging physical exercise.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The countries considered for the study – Brazil, China, Germany, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States – represent half of the world’s population and 70% of greenhouse gas emissions. (GES).

According to the Paris Agreement, on reducing emissions, all countries must submit their national contributions (NDC, Nationally Determined Contributions) to reduce GHGs and limit global warming.

These NDCs were to be updated before the next climate summit (COP26) scheduled for 2020 but postponed until this year due to Covid-19. So far, many countries, including six of the group of nine under study, have yet to update the NDCs (updated 39 countries and the EU), and, the authors note, with the current targets, there is a risk that the temperature will rise further. more than three degrees.

Ian Hamilton, executive director of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change, said, quoted in the study, that the health benefits of ambitious climate policies have an immediate positive impact, adding that “there is an opportunity to putting health at the forefront of climate change policies to save even more lives ”.

The study authors made estimates taking into account the GHG emissions generated by the energy, agriculture and transport sectors, annual deaths from air pollution and risk factors. related to diet and physical inactivity. And they used three different scenarios, one with current policies from existing NDCs, another consistent with the Paris Agreement, and one that analyzes the additional benefits of incorporating explicit health goals into the policy. second scenario.

The health benefits of strengthening NDC commitments are generated both by directly mitigating climate change and by supporting actions to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants, improve diets and enable safe physical activity ”, indicates the document.

And while asserting that some countries have strengthened their ambitions in terms of reducing GHG emissions, they warn that even so, on the basis of these announcements of commitments, “the world is still not on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and would face 2.5 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century ”.

The Lancet Coutdown on Health and Climate Change is an international collaboration for a holistic view of the relationship between public health and climate change and brings together over 120 experts in various fields, publishing a report each year.