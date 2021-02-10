Portugal represents the EU and defends social justice at the UN commission – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

Portuguese Minister of Labor, Solidarity and Social Security Ana Mendes Godinho, on behalf of the European Union, defended social justice as a bar for the end of the pandemic, in a statement to the United Nations (UN).

Portugal represented the EU in a statement to the United Nations Commission for Social Development and championed ‘social justice’ as a key to overcoming the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ana Mendes Godinho underlined the need to ensure a “fair” and “inclusive” transition in areas such as climate neutrality, digitization or adaptation to demographic changes, with “adequate social protection systems”.

According to the Portuguese minister, countries like Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Bosnia, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia supported the European Union declaration presented by Portugal. In this statement at the 59th session of the United Nations Commission for Social Development, Ana Mendes Godinho said that the European Union is implementing the Covid-19 response package called “Team Europe” or Team Europe, with which it is planned to “support partner countries in the fight against the pandemic and the mitigation of the social and economic effects of the crisis”.

The EU’s response aims to prioritize employment, reduce inequalities and ensure equal opportunities, wages and decent working conditions for all, ”said former State Secretary to Tourism.

The Portuguese Minister spoke of the need for digital technologies as an indispensable means to carry out daily activities, such as school studies, business or work, and drew attention to the “digital divide” that can be observed “between young people and more between industrialized countries and developing countries or between rural and urban areas”. “Digital technologies must have a prominent place in recovery strategies,” he argued, adding that investments in the digital economy can be beneficial in addressing climate risks.

Digital and climate transitions must be inclusive and accessible for people with disabilities, argued the Portuguese lawyer, given that “digitization offers people with disabilities great opportunities to participate in society”.

According to the Portuguese minister, the European Union is evaluating measures related to “pay transparency, gender-based violence and domestic violence”. The effects of the pandemic have a particular impact on young people, who find it more difficult to find a place in the labor market and have “significantly lower employment results”, defended Ana Mendes Godinho.

The Minister underlined the European Union’s commitment to the “Youth Guarantee” program and the opportunities for young people to “work, learn, train or train as part of the green and digital transition”.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,331,772 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 106.5 million cases of infection, according to a report from the French agency AFP.