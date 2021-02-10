Cape Verde receives € 21 million from Luxembourg for employment and employability sector – Observer

Luxembourg will support Cape Verde with 21 million euros of investments in the employment and employability sector, as part of the fourth indicative cooperation program (ICP) for four years, announced on Tuesday this official source.

The next ICP – Development, climate and energy – signed by our government on July 8, provides for 21 million euros for employment and employability, in addition to budget support for the sector which will continue to be 10 million euros, ”revealed the head of the Luxembourg embassy, ​​Thomas Barbancey.

The official, who was speaking in the city of Praia, at a meeting of the Joint Steering Committee for Sector Projects in Cape Verde, said the amount will go to the most vulnerable people, so that they can have access to quality training and be supported in the path of integration into the labor market.

Support to this sector is covered by the fifth ICP for four years, which will amount to € 78 million, corresponding to an increase of € 18 million compared to the previous program.

In 2020, a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, the business manager declared that, however, the Grand Duchy had not forgotten its partners.

“In order not to call into question the objectives previously determined, we have decided to extend the implementation period of the program for employment and employability and youth employment until the end of 2021, taking into account account of the new post-Covid-19 reality, “said the same source.

Water and sanitation, energy transition, climate and local development are other sectors that benefit from this four-year support from Luxembourg to Cape Verde.

The two countries have maintained cooperative relations since the 1980s and, since 1999, they organize meetings of the partnership committees between the two countries each year and alternately in Praia and Luxembourg.

The first PIC between the two countries, for a period of four years, was signed in 2002.

During the meeting, the head of the joint office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Steve Ursino , revealed that a support program for employment, employability and integration, led by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the UNDP, succeeded in inserting 349 young Cape Verdeans into the labor market , of which 68% are women.

The same official added that actions aimed at strengthening employability in Cape Verde have benefited more than 11,000 young people, 60% of whom are women.

The monitoring of young people to develop their business has benefited 473 young people, and the strengthening of the training of 757 young people in the management of small businesses, 58% of whom are women.