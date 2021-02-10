Sonangol invites 45 entities to design the Barra do Dande ocean terminal – Observador

Angolan national oil company Sonangol said on Tuesday it had invited 45 entities to complete the Barra do Dande ocean terminal project, adding that tenders remain open to other companies.

The tenders are for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) services outsourcing, as well as project finance and contract inspection, Sonangol said in a statement. .

In total, 45 specialized entities, national and international, with proven experience in the construction and inspection of infrastructure of this nature have been invited, ”said the oil company, adding that“ in order to guarantee competitiveness, transparency and the identification of the best possible techniques and commercial solution ”, the competitions will be open until February 24.

Oil Minister Diamantino Pedro said in January that the memorandum of understanding signed between Sonangol and a sheikh of Dubai for the development of the terminal had not materialized, without specifying the reasons, but guaranteed the continuity of the project.

Sonangol considers it important to note that if, at this stage, the activities inherent in the relaunch of the project, in general, and those planned for these calls for tenders, in particular, are carried out entirely by the company, the vision of implementation should be based on the creation of a joint venture ”, underlined the company

The memorandum of understanding with the Angolan oil company Sonangol for the construction of a logistics base for the storage of petroleum products at Barra do Dande was signed on November 7, 2019, in an investment estimated at 600 million US dollars (541, 6 million euros). euros).

At the time, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al-Maktoum stressed that “the country has great potential” and expressed the desire to get involved in more projects.

The petroleum product storage project, considered strategic, was launched in 2014 and interrupted in 2016, due to the economic context in which the country and the company were living during this period.

Construction of the infrastructure was previously estimated at $ 1,500 million (€ 1,240 million) and would be developed by Atlantic Ventures, a company associated with Isabel dos Santos, daughter of former Angolan President José Eduardo dos Santos, who has given the contract revoked in 2018 and brought forward, at the time, with a lawsuit against the Angolan state.

At the time of the announcement, the schedule indicated that the structure was operational in the first half of 2022 and the start of work was scheduled for 2020.

According to Sonangol’s statement, the terminal “will help increase the national onshore storage capacity, endowing the country with large infrastructures capable of ensuring a solid strategic and national security reserve, and improving the logistics of product distribution. . Refined for the interior of the country ”.

The infrastructure will be located in the future free zone of Barra do Dande having the capacity, in its first phase, to store 580,000 cubic meters of gasoline, diesel and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).