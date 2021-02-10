The number of users has increased: Twitter has leveled off even after Trump was fired – the economy

Twitter wants to let the world know that the service is thriving without former President Donald Trump. In January, the number of users grew faster than the average for the last four years, the short news service announced on Tuesday. Trump’s account was suspended indefinitely after an attack by his supporters on the US Capitol in early January.

It’s unusual for Twitter to reveal information about what’s going on in a single month – but the service referred to “unusual circumstances”. Trump was considered a crowd puller on Twitter. In recent years, his often controversial tweets have attracted a lot of attention, most recently about the US presidential election.

However, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey emphasized that the service did not depend only on news and politics. “We are a platform that is clearly bigger than every single topic and every single account,” he said in a conference call with analysts about the latest quarterly numbers. Sports events, awards ceremonies and entertainment are also important.

In the past quarter, growth in the number of users accelerated slightly again. For some time now, Twitter has only listed the number of users that the service can reach per day through advertising in its own applications or in the web version. It rose from 187 to 192 million in three months. Twitter cracked down on extremist views and misinformation about the virus and vaccines during the US election campaign and the corona crisis. Some measures would have a “small but measurable” negative impact on the number of users.

Revenue increased 28 percent year over year to approximately $ 1.29 billion. Quarterly earnings jumped from less than $ 119 million to $ 222 million. Twitter expects revenue to grow by at least 16 percent to $ 940 million in the current quarter.

Twitter makes money mainly on advertising products – for example, on the ability to embed tweets in users’ timelines. At the same time, it should experiment with unspecified ideas for subscriptions – but it would not significantly contribute to sales until next year, it is stated on Tuesday. But Twitter still sees great potential in personalized advertising. After all, you know what the user is currently interested in. At the same time, Twitter should become more useful thanks to algorithms that filter messages according to user interests.

In the initial response to off-hours trading figures, the share initially decreased by five percent, but then changed positively and occasionally increased by more than three percent. (DPA)