The Bragança court begins to try 7 accused of the murder of Giovani Rodrigues – Observer

The Bragança court begins to try 7 accused of the murder of Giovani Rodrigues

The Bragança court scheduled Wednesday the opening of the trial of seven defendants accused of the murder of the Cape Verdean student Giovani Rodrigues, in December 2019.

The trial takes place in the courtroom installed, from the mega corruption process with driving license, at the Bragança District Business Association (NERBA) to have the space necessary for the sanitary measures imposed by the pandemic. Covid-19.

On the dock, there are seven men from Bragança, aged 22 to 45, who each explain the crime of qualified homicide consummated against the victim Giovani Rodrigues and the crime of breach of integrity qualified physique with regard to three other Cape Verdeans of the group.

The offended and the family of Giovani Rodrigues are claiming compensation with a total value of more than 300 thousand euros.

The process came to have an eighth defendant, who was even in preventive detention, but whom the court decided not to bring to justice, in the investigative process required by five of the defendants.

Among the accused who are tried on Wednesday, three are in preventive detention and four under house arrest.

The facts date back to the early hours of December 21, 2019 when the group of four Cape Verdeans was involved in an argument with young people from another group of residents of Bragança.

The skirmish in the bar has been cured, but a second episode has already started in the street, a few meters away, at the instigation of young Cape Verdeans, according to the prosecution.

Mutual assaults occurred during this second episode, in which “a stick” or “a club” was allegedly used in the conflict.

The prosecution says the three friends managed to escape and that Giovani, 21, was assaulted by several members of the other group until he was rescued by his friends and the four fell apart. escaped through the stairs where the young man fell.

Giovani Rodrigues, who arrived in the region a little over a month ago to study at the Polytechnic, was found alone lying in the street and taken to the hospital in Bragança, after being transferred to a hospital in Porto, where he died 10 days later. .

According to the lawsuit, the young man had a blood alcohol level of 1.59 grams per liter of blood.

The autopsy, cited in court, is inconclusive, as it indicates that the cause of death may have been homicidal or accidental.

The defense of the accused argued that what is at stake in this process is a quarrel, without premeditation or intention to kill, and bet on the thesis that the death could have resulted from an accident, recalling the accounts of witnesses, including the group of friends, that Giovani left the site of the alleged assaults on his own foot and fell down stairs.

The defendants’ lawyers also question the absence of members of Giovani’s group among the defendants, the prosecution admitting that it was the four young Cape Verdeans who triggered the events.