The war over 6G is on

While most of the world has not yet benefited from 5G, a new geopolitical and technological war is already beginning between the US and China. The coveted topic: 6G. As the South China Morning Post explains, the first countries to develop and patent 6G technologies will be the big winners of the next industrial revolution.

6G could revolutionize the world we know

6G promises to be 100 times faster than 6G … According to most experts, 6G could enable the development of a whole range of science fiction technologies such as holograms, standardizing flying taxis, or even developing brain-machine interfaces like Neuralink’s . China and the United States are already working to take the place of great industry leaders. Another proof that geopolitics is fueling technological rivalries, especially between these two countries.

Peter Vetter, Technology Director at Bell Labs, explains, “This technology is so important that to some extent it has become an arms race. It will take an army of researchers to be competitive. Unlike 5G, North America won’t let China take the lead. The competition for 6G is very likely greater than that for 5G. “

The Trump administration has tried everything to influence Chinese tech companies to develop 5G. However, that hasn’t stopped China from becoming a clear leader in the 5G market. In 2021, China will be the world’s largest 5G power plant. The previous government’s attempts to destroy Huawei have failed. The Chinese company’s aggressive pricing strategy has paid off.

Europe interferes in the debate between the two powers

Perhaps the 6G race could give the United States an opportunity to regain ground. Undoubtedly the leaders of these two countries are already developing their plan to attack this gigantic market. As early as 2019, Trump said he wanted to develop 6G “as soon as possible”. For its part, China is not standing idly by. A first 6G satellite has been put into orbit by the Chinese space agency.

With this launch, China hopes to study the behavior of 6G technology from space. To understand the performance of 6G, you need to compare it to 5G. The millimeter frequencies used with 5G vary between 30 and 300 GHz. The 6G will make it possible to achieve frequencies in terahertz, which is then referred to as sub-millimeter waves. They measure only a few nanometers. Huawei could be at the center of this technological battle again.

Europe also wants its share of the cake. The Nokia-led Hexa-X project started in late 2020. The aim is clearly to identify elements of the pre-standardization and to carry out initial research on 6G. The members of this consortium come from different sectors. We find Orange in particular, technology suppliers, but also European communication research institutes such as the Carlos III University of Madrid. A cross-industry collaboration that should enable competencies to be bundled.