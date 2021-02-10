Serena Williams beats Nina Stojanovic and heads to Australian Open third round – Observer

American Serena Williams qualified for the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, beating Serbian Nina Stojanovic in Melbourne 6-3, 6-0.

He put a lot of pressure on me at the start and despite the result he played well throughout the game. In the second ‘set’ I didn’t think much and that’s why I played better, ”commented Serena, 11th in the women’s world rankings, at the end of the match at the Australian Open.

Serena dominated the meeting with Stojanovic from start to finish.

The American then moves on to the third round of the “Grand Slam” where she will face the Russian Anastasia Potapova.

After Wednesday’s victory, the 39-year-old veteran is five games away from equaling Australian Margaret Court’s record with 24 Grand Slam titles.

