TikTok unveils plans for e-commerce in the US

In an article published by the Financial Times, TikTok introduces new monetization features that compete with platforms like Pinterest or Instagram in e-commerce to attract brands and designers.

Although the US government is still faced with uncertainty that the US government will take action against Chinese tech companies, the video-sharing platform is being further expanded with the presentation of new features for brands. There are two strategies for the company: take advantage of the boom in online sales related to health restriction measures and avoid the flight of the best developers who want to focus on other platforms in the long term due to a lack of tools to monetize on TikTok.

So the social network recently informed advertisers about three new features that will soon be available on American soil. The first concerns affiliate: the most popular users can give their fans links to products that they can buy for a commission. That premiere was a key component in monetizing the Chinese version of TikTok called Douyin, which now generates most of its revenue through in-app trading. With a catalog tool, brands can present their products in the form of a showcase. Finally, and even more surprisingly, a “live streaming” function is offered. This is a mobile version of home shopping where users can buy goods with just a few clicks after viewing them live.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has attempted a breakthrough in e-commerce, and showcasing these new tools is just the next logical step for the company. At the end of 2020, the social network had already tried a live sales experience with Walmart and entered into a partnership with Shopify. The platform is following in the footsteps of Pinterest or Instagram, who used the pandemic to increase their advertising revenue. Despite the app’s continued growth, the past year has been extremely troubling for TikTok with its ban in India or its problems with the Trump administration. Those additional challenges have likely slowed the development of these new monetization options, but now the platform needs to be reinforced if it is not to experience the same fate as the Late Vine.