Daily death toll nearly doubles and cases rise again in US – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The United States has recorded 3,087 deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 101,535 cases, according to the independent tally from the Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths almost doubles, since yesterday there were 1,492, and new infections go back after yesterday after registering 85,060.

Since the start of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 467,918 deaths and 27,184,813 cases of the disease.

The United States is the country with the most deaths from the new coronavirus SARS-Cov-2, responsible for Covid-19, and also with the most cases of infection.

New US President Joe Biden said that in February the country is expected to exceed half a million deaths from the disease, estimating that the pandemic will kill more than 600,000 in total.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The University of Washington Institute for Health Measurements and Assessments, whose White House often relies on projection models, predicted about 630,000 deaths as of June 1.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,325,744 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 106.4 million cases of infection, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.