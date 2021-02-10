Interview with the head of Easyjet Germany: “70 holiday destinations in the summer flight plan” – the economy

The head of the German low-cost airline Easyjet Stephan Erler gives holidaymakers hope that air traffic will be resumed by the summer. From the new BER airport itself, “we want to fly to 70 destinations again this summer,” said Erler, “Tagesspiegel Background Verkehr & Smart Mobility”. Regarding his competitor, Lufthansa added: “With direct flights and no transfer.”

Easyjet has long been the dominant market leader in Berlin, but in the corona crisis it was overtaken by Lufthansa, which offers many destinations only with a change in Frankfurt or Munich. “We believe that in times like these, customers prefer direct flights,” said Erler, “the background of the Tagesspiegel.” Easyjet grew rapidly after the bankruptcy of Air Berlin in Berlin, but halved its fleet in the German capital during the corona crisis. The British low-cost airline currently employs approximately 1,000 out of 1,500 employees.

Due to the pandemic, only ten percent of otherwise possible flights are to be offered by March, Erler said. “We hope that if the current pandemic wave recedes and the vaccination campaign continues, travel restrictions will at least be replaced by testing strategies.”