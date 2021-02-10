Exclusive survey on autonomous management: most Germans criticize robotaxis – the economy

Most Germans criticize autonomous vehicles. Not a third (29 percent) think that computer-controlled cars or trucks increase traffic safety, according to an exclusive survey by Civey for the “Tagesspiegel Background Verkehr & Smart Mobility” among 2,500 Germans. Most even assume the opposite (58.5 percent). 13.5 percent is undecided when it comes to safety. In terms of reliability, the picture is similar. Here, too, skepticism prevails. Less than 30 percent expect autonomous vehicles to be able to drive more reliably or reliably. About 55 percent against the assumption that it is rather the opposite.

However, according to the survey, Germans see an even higher risk of unresolved liability issues than the risk of accidents. For 63 percent of respondents, the greatest uncertainty is followed by data protection (36.1 percent). Accident risk is the greatest risk for approximately 61 percent. However, other concerns hardly play a role in public perception. Only 9.2 percent believe that the energy consumption of robotic vehicles could cause problems. According to the results of the survey, the fear of congested streets due to excessive land use is also low. More answers were possible.

Greater road safety is one of the great promises of autonomous management – and which has been repeatedly emphasized by Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU). The Minister sees “active accident prevention” in technical progress. With the new law, the federal government wants to bring autonomous vehicles from trial operation into everyday life. The corresponding bill will be submitted to the government today, Wednesday. If everything goes according to plan, a law should be passed in this legislature. Associations, the opposition and industry have criticized the fact that many questions remain unanswered. There has also recently been a dispute between the responsible services.