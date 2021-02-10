Djokovic beats Tiafoe in ‘very tough match’ at Australian Open – Observer

Serbian Novak Djokovic struggled to beat American Frances Tiafoe, with partials 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-2) and 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open.

It was a very difficult match and the conditions were harsh, very hot at sunrise, ”said the world number one after a match that exceeded three and a half hours.

Despite adversity, Djokovic came out of a demanding fight alive and continues on the path to a possible ninth title at Melbourne Park.

