TikTok’s Chinese rival Kuaishou signs groundbreaking IPO

In Hong Kong, the initial public offering of Kaishou, a major rival to the Chinese version of TikTok, is simply historic. While the company was valued at $ 60 billion, it made an impressive 194 percent jump on its debut and is now valued at $ 180 billion.

The application raised more than $ 5 billion thanks to that spectacular initial public offering, signing the largest IPO in the world of technology since Uber in 2019. The shares of Kaishou, backed in particular by Chinese giant Tencent, rose from $ 14.8 to $ 14.8 43.8. What ideas can you give to your direct competitor and property of ByteDance, Douyin,? “A successful launch of Kuaishou will pave the way for its big rival. Douyin will be more motivated to get to market, and Kuaishou’s regular disclosure will enable investors to gain a better insight into the Chinese video industry in the short term, ”said Vey-Sern Ling, analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The application was founded by former Google employees Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao and is little known outside of China, but a hit in the Middle Kingdom. With 480 million active users per month, sales increased by 50% in the first nine months of 2020.

Like Douyin, Kuaishou offers both short and direct videos, which are particularly popular with rural populations. However, its monetization is different from its rival, it is in fact based on three different points. In addition to the lives that allow him to earn significant sums of money, the application also sells advertising. Finally, it works in e-commerce as well, as its users can sell products through the platform. On this last point, Kuaishou also has to face the new regulations of the Chinese authorities in order to better control their technological giants.

“Kuaishou’s business model is unique and its user base is somewhat loyal,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte., Who participated in the IPO. “Investors are charging a huge premium to companies that are unique in this low-interest environment,” he continues, explaining the historic IPO that the Chinese filing has just signed.