European Parliament approves Recovery and Resilience Mechanism – Observer

The European Parliament approved the regulation creating the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism, the main pillar of the European Union (EU) recovery package to tackle the socio-economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a vote held Tuesday evening, the result of which was announced by the President of the Assembly, David Sassoli, at the start of this Wednesday’s session in Brussels, the mechanism received a favorable vote of 582 deputies, 40 against and 69 abstentions.

With this consent from the European Parliament, the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism will enter into force in the second half of this month.

Member States will then be able to start formally submitting their national recovery and resilience plans to access funds, after having been assessed by the European Commission and adopted by the Council, currently under the Portuguese Presidency.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Endowed with € 672.5 billion in grants and loans, the recovery and resilience mechanism is the main element of the recovery plan agreed in 2020 by the EU to tackle the social and economic crisis caused by the pandemic of Covid-19, the NextGenerationEU.

During Tuesday’s debate in the hemicycle preceding the vote, the Portuguese Presidency of the EU, through the Secretary of State for European Affairs, reiterated the importance that the recovery plan be implemented without time limit.

Ana Paula Zacarias has not spared praise for the work done by European institutions to secure this “unprecedented” response to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but she warned that “there are still many work ”and this is necessary to ensure that he does not suffer from any problem given the urgency of funds.

The Secretary of State began by stressing that the Covid-19 crisis has also “demonstrated that the EU institutions are up to the challenge”, noting that together the Commission, the Council and the Parliament “have pursued an ambitious common instrument ”, which“ will help heal the wounds ”caused by the pandemic in society.

“Now a new journey begins, which Parliament, the Council and the Commission will take with each Member State, towards stronger, greener, fairer, more competitive and digital societies,” he said.

Ana Paula Zacarias warned, however, that a lot of work remains to be done.

“National parliaments must continue the process of ratifying the own resources decision – which will allow the Commission to go to the markets on behalf of the 27 to finance the recovery plan – Member States must present their national plans as soon as possible, and we must all contribute to ensuring its quality, without delaying the process, ”he said.

Eight EU member states have yet to submit their national recovery and resilience plans to the European Commission to access post-pandemic community funds, while 19 countries have already done so, including Portugal.

Asked by the Lusa agency, the official source of the EU executive said, without specifying, that, until Tuesday, the Commission had received draft plans or a large number of components from 19 EU member states .

This means that eight more Member States have yet to take this necessary step to move forward with the Stimulus Fund.

Already a source linked to the process, he told Lusa that those eight countries are Luxembourg, Holland, Ireland, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Malta and Estonia.

National recovery and resilience plans have already arrived in Brussels from Portugal, Greece, Slovenia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Spain, Germany, Croatia, from the Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Cyprus, Finland, Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Romania, Belgium and Latvia.

Still according to the information transmitted to Lusa by an official source of the institution, six EU Member States have already ratified the decision on own resources, an essential step which must be taken by all the parliaments of the 27 Member States with the European Commission markets to raise the 750 billion euros that will finance the recovery fund.