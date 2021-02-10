Even before the quota comes into force: the proportion of women on Dax councils is growing – the economy

The share of women in management will grow even before the new law on managerial positions enters into force. As can be seen from the evaluation of FidAR (women on supervisory boards), three of the six DAX companies covered by the minimum staff rule, which still had exclusively male executive boards in October 2020, have now appointed women to the board. The new members of the Board of Directors are Amanda Rajkumar at Adidas, Sarena Lin at Bayer and Victoria Ossadnik at Eon.

“It is gratifying that companies are already taking action,” said Franziska Giffey (SPD), the family’s minister for the family. “But it is also clear that they are moving only because it is foreseeable that the time for voluntary action and the time for appeal has ended,” she added, describing personnel changes as a direct consequence of her policy.

In January, the government approved the “Law on Administrative Positions II”. It provides, inter alia, that at least one member of the executive boards of listed companies with the same codecision, which have more than three members, must be a woman. The Bundestag and the Bundesrat have not yet passed the law.

Three DAX companies still without women on the board

But we are still a long way from balanced conditions. According to a FidAR survey, 28 of the 73 companies covered by the quota do not yet have women at the top management level – that’s 38.4 percent. According to preliminary data, the share of women on DAX’s supervisory boards has risen to 36 percent and the share on executive boards is 17.8 percent. HeidelbergCement, Infineon and MTU meeting rooms are still without women.

And if you look at companies that are not subject to a future quota, the need to catch up seems even greater. According to FidAR, the average share of women on the supervisory boards of the 190 largest stock exchanges is 32.7 percent – an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared to spring 2020. The share of executive boards is 11.8 percent, which is also a slight increase of 1.1 percentage points.

Germany is lagging behind internationally

“With the quotas of the Supervisory Board, we have already seen that the discussion on clear legal requirements has led to improvements,” commented FidAR President Monika Schulz-Strelow. She also transferred responsibility to the public sector: “Dax members without women must finally be a thing of the past. The same applies to the governing bodies of federal, state and local governments. “

An international comparison shows that Germany is really lagging behind. According to Eurostat, the EU’s statistical agency, in 2019 Latvia was in first place with a quota of women in leadership positions of 45.8 percent, followed by Poland, Sweden and Slovenia. Germany was in 20th place. Even then, about a third of managers were women.