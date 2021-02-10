The letter A, a new and independent business model

Since 1978 the professional press media La Lettre A have been investigating the functioning of the political, economic and media powers in France via a weekly paper newsletter. This professional press medium has been published daily in digital form since 2018 and has a fairly innovative economic model in the current media economy.

Letter A, published by Indigo Publications together with Intelligence Online (media about secret services) and Africa Intelligence (about economic policy issues in Africa), is characterized by complete independence and the absence of advertising funded by the subscriptions of its readers … or Item purchases. The publication specializes in politics, business and the media and is aimed at experts from these circles, managers and companies.

In the same category

“Historically, it was a confidential letter with a relatively small number of readers,” explains Quentin Botbol, ​​Managing Director of Indigo Publications and Publishing Director of Letter A. The move to a fully digital daily format has expanded the readership: it has increased the number of Readers multiplied by 5 or 6 in a few years. Now we are still addressing the heads of state and government, but also a lot of the media, NGOs, trade unions … ”he explains.

A paid subscription and individual articles

The question of the economic model of the media is not new, as Marie-Christine Lipani, Lecturer in Information and Communication Sciences and Teacher Researcher at the IJBA (Institute for Journalism Bordeaux Aquitaine), explained: “At a time when the Internet was in Media world, the media exploded and used it to offer their content for free with the idea that doing so would encourage readers to consume the media, ”she explains. By democratizing their digital offer, the media will be divided into two parts: on the one hand, those who open their content for free (pure players), and on the other hand, those who set up payment systems such as Mediapart. “Those who defended the idea that information was expensive to produce, that it had value and that a paying model had to be defended,” added Marie-Christine Lipani.

Do you pay, but how? Most of the French online media oscillate between free access, the paywall system (paywalls) and the freemium model, where you have access to a limited number of articles each month before offering a subscription. “We have come to a bit more sophisticated funding systems where we have more or less successfully solicited crowdfunding from readers,” adds Marie-Christine Lipani. It is this final model that La Lettre A adopts through business-tailored subscription offerings and a single-article payment system for the more casual reader.

“In order to reach a wider readership than the subscribers, we are offering this electronic wallet for casual readers who have to read less every day but are interested in a more specific topic,” explains Quentin Botbol. The electronic wallet system has been around at LLa Lettre A since 1995 and it’s a model that has expanded to other professional press releases such as La Lettre de l’Expansion. You can load an amount (set at least 30 euros at La Lettre A) and buy certain items individually, from a few euros for briefs to 18 euros for surveys.

Pay per item: a good complementary model

Producing information is expensive and yet … it doesn’t really make money. “The media are trying to find the quietest economic model in order to develop sustainably,” remembers Marie-Christine Lipani. Indeed, many media diversify their activities in order to multiply their sources of income: communication activities, events, targeted subscriptions… “We need a fully profitable model and our readers finance this economic model. This gives us complete independence, ”says Quentin Botbol.

But what is the difference between selling a subscription by month or year and calculating the item individually? “It’s a good complementary model, it brings two different audiences together. Often people who enter through this system start reading articles and opting for a subscription because it is more interesting for them, ”summarizes Quentin Botbol. Because if you have to pay 18 euros to read a survey, we must not forget that it takes several weeks of work. “We define the prices of articles by looking at the price of the subscription and trying to figure out when it becomes more interesting for the reader,” the director added to the publication.

Proof that the model proposed by La Lettre A works: every year the medium has as many subscribed readers as the occasional reader who pays for an article per unit. “I think people are ready to support [financièrement] Media as soon as these media offer them something with which they can identify, ”suggests Marie-Christine Lipani. Paying for information is a high expectation even for these casual readers: “There is a feeling that paying has to be worth the cost. If I’m disappointed, or if the item doesn’t match what I was looking for and I have to buy another to complement it, there can be a frustrating side, ”concludes Quentin Botbol. A way to create a trust agreement between the readership and the media at a time when the public’s trust is in free fall?

Who is willing to pay for information?

There is a difference between the subscription and payment culture per article at La Lettre A, adapted to the professional audience: “We offer our subscribers a number of services that wallet readers do not have: a complete edition in PDF format or a more convenient web Reading format, ”explains Quentin Botbol. However, the pay per item formula is not necessarily adaptable to mainstream media, which sometimes produces less content. “People might rather click the items they want than buy each item and ask themselves, is it worth it for me to buy it?” Quentin Botbol advances. An opinion shared by Marie-Christine Lipani: “This is an option that may be of interest to viewers who do not want to mobilize a regular subscription. Subscription, however, is a way for the media to ensure some sustainability over the long term. In the article it’s pretty occasional and random, ”she sums up.

The Covid-19 crisis came as a real shock to the media industry with a significant drop in advertising revenue. Paradoxically, during this time, the population has never consumed so much information, and the paid subscriptions for certain important titles have increased, especially thanks to attractive offers for 1 euro. “I think the subscription creates some kind of obligation: a reading contract between the medium and the reader. I think that for readers who support an editorial project, the subscription formula is something that will evolve, ”explains Marie-Christine Lipani. Proof that paying for information is not necessarily mutually exclusive.