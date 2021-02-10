Ursula von der Leyen admits difficulties in vaccine production and wants action plan against new strains – Observer

Articles related to this pandemic are temporarily open for reading: subscribe to journalism that makes a difference

The scientific miracle has happened, but the European Union fails to reproduce the same miracle in the mass production of vaccines and the resulting distribution. This was the greatest concern expressed by Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday during a debate in the European Parliament on the SARS-CoV-2 vaccination plan in the European Union, where he also guaranteed that a new plan would be put in place to better sequence mutations in the virus and, with this, to detect the emergence of new variants more quickly.

“We were very focused on the creation of the vaccine and underestimated the difficulty of mass production of these vaccines,” admitted the President of the European Commission in Strasbourg, applauding the fact that the scientific community has managed to do this by “ ten months’ which is usually done in 5 to 10 years. “It was a scientific success and we should be proud,” he said.

But there is a “but”: “Science has overtaken industry”. “The production of new vaccines is a complex process, you cannot create a production site overnight. These vaccines have up to 400 components and involve more than 100 companies, ”he says, admitting that in order to be produced on a large scale they need genetic material that must reach laboratories. This is the challenge.

“We’re talking about new vaccines that have never been produced on this scale. If we only have 250g of these molecules [necessárias para a composição da vacina] companies say they will be able to produce 1 million more doses, so we need to improve our production capacity and the articulation between public and private, ”he said. The call is clear: “Industry must respond to this rapid pace of science,” he said, calling for a concentration of effort and knowledge in this direction.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Recalling that this fight is “a marathon” and that “we are all trying to do our best in the fight against the virus”, the President of the European Commission underlined the old maxim that information is a weapon and that more the faster we know the virus we can defeat it.

This is why he announced a new plan for the European Union to increase the sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 mutations, in order to speed up the detection of new strains. “We need resistance, energy, because almost every day we hear news of new variants, how contagious they are. We don’t even have a complete picture yet of how effective vaccines and treatments are in the new strains, but we know these variants will continue to emerge and we need to be prepared, ”he said.

Ursula von der Leyen called in this regard to focus efforts on the ‘new agenda to fight new variants’ that the EU will launch to ensure that it is one step ahead of viral mutations and not in a permanent race after losses. the plan, he said, involves more “faster” data sharing between the entire community, as well as better “sequencing of new viral mutations.” “We need to know as much as possible about the virus to beat it,” he said.

Ursula von der Leyen had started speaking to MPs to congratulate herself on the common response that was given, because if the process of vaccine production and development had been left to everyone’s luck, then countries that had ‘more muscle ”would have produced more vaccines and the rest would have been left out. “It would have been a mistake and the end of our community,” he said.

Solidarity is the best way to stop the spread of the virus and reduce transmission, ”he said.

Previously, State Secretary for European Affairs Ana Paula Zacarias addressed the European Parliament on behalf of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and hailed the unity of Europe in the face of the pandemic : Portugal “is very grateful” for the solidarity shown recently by its partners, he said, while warning on the need to produce more vaccines so that countries comply with their vaccination plan.

“The spread of the virus remains worrying in most Member States” and the vaccination of the European population “has not progressed as quickly” as was desirable, but, according to the Secretary of State, these challenges cannot make forget what was positive. achieved. “We cannot forget what we have achieved so far. The EU vaccination strategy is an example of unity and solidarity in action, ”he stressed, stressing that it“ has made it possible to obtain tangible benefits ”, in particular by ensuring“ equitable distribution of vaccines between Member States, so that all European citizens can have access to them. “.

Admitting that it was already foreseeable that, “during the early stages of the campaign [de vacinação], the availability of vaccines would be limited “, however admitted the Secretary of State for European Affairs, that” the recent news of delays “in the supply of certain pharmaceutical companies” are a source of concern “and require” a response from the EU in real time “.

“The production of vaccines is a complex operation, especially on this unprecedented scale. The truth is that companies have probably overestimated their production capacity and now it is time to make sure that companies honor the signed contracts. Countries need to know how many vaccines they have and when to plan their vaccination campaigns, ”he said.