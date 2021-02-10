a future cloud offering for several providers

This Tuesday, February 9th, OVH announced in a press release its alliance with Orange Business Services to work on a multi-vendor cloud offering. This partnership comes just days after announcing the alliance with Atos to offer a 100% European trusted cloud. With Orange, OVH can therefore offer its customers cloud consulting, integration and outsourcing services in their own OVHcloud environments.

A partnership that aims at migration and transformation projects towards OVHcloud

According to the OVH, by 2022 at least 90% of companies worldwide will depend on multiple public and private cloud services to meet their infrastructure needs. By then, however, the choice of the individual cloud operator had been made. Therefore, in order to prepare for these changes, the practices and services offered as a host must be adapted. This will answer the partnership established between the two structures. According to OVH, “Companies that have chosen an OVHcloud infrastructure can therefore benefit from a range of outsourcing services operated and managed by Orange Business Services”.

It also aims to allow customers to choose their cloud strategy while providing scalable and efficient infrastructures and managed services operated and managed by French players, experts in the field. For Orange Business Services, this partnership will strengthen “its own infrastructure solutions and the range of services to support companies”.

OVH and Orange want to strengthen the range of services on a European level

In the press release, the two companies also state that they want to invest to highlight digital sovereignty at both French and European levels. This is then part of the Gaia-X project, a European cloud project to which both actors belong. This will enable them “to develop new capacities for the benefit of European economic actors and to promote the interoperability, portability, reversibility and sovereignty of the data and applications of these”.

Cedric Parent, deputy general manager for cloud activities at Orange Business Services, also states that this alliance is part of the desire to “innovate and work complementarily to meet the specific needs of European companies and institutions, and thereby the To respect the values ​​of European freedom of choice. Transparency “.