Cape Verde’s Foreign Minister inaugurates the country’s first embassy in Bissau – Observe

Cape Verde’s Foreign Minister Rui Figueiredo Soares will visit Senegal and Guinea-Bissau next week, during which he will inaugurate the first embassy in Bissau, the government of Cape Verde announced on Wednesday.

In a note to which Lusa had access, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Communities declares that the visit of the Cape Verdean diplomat will take place from February 14 to 19 to “establish contacts with the official authorities of the two countries” and “to visit the resident Cape Verdean community ”in both states.

The minister will also “proceed with the inauguration of the premises of the Cape Verde embassy in Guinea-Bissau”, adds the note.

Cape Verde wants to strengthen its policy of integration into the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and sees Guinea-Bissau as a “partner” of a “common strategy” in the community, declared the Minister of Foreign Affairs on February 5. .

For the bonds of friendship between peoples, governments and states, being the two Portuguese-speaking countries, it will be important for us to have a common strategy vis-à-vis ECOWAS ”, declared Rui Figueiredo Soares, who spoke with journalists, in Praia, at the inauguration of Cape Verde’s first resident ambassador to Guinea-Bissau, Camilo Leitão da Graça, who also left for Bissau.

According to the head of Cape Verdean diplomacy, the two countries have their specificities, but they all belong to the same linguistic and cultural space that is the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), and also to a common political space, which is ECOWAS. .

For this reason, he felt that the two countries can defend common positions within the regional community, for example concerning the positions to be occupied, such as the presidency of bodies and institutions, even in the future the presidency of the organization.

Senegal, on the other hand, will assume the rotating presidency of the African Union (AU) for the period 2022-2023, after a unanimous choice of the 55 member states of the organization gathered at a summit last weekend.

The candidacy of Senegal was presented en bloc by the ECOWAS countries, including the Portuguese-speaking countries of Cape Verde and Guinea-Bissau, after the withdrawals of candidatures from Ghana and Togo.

The choice of the rotating presidency of the African Union is made one year in advance, countries must express their willingness to take office and the choice, as a rule, respects the criteria of geographical representation.

Senegal will succeed the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), whose President Félix Tshisekedi officially took over the leadership of the organization this weekend. Félix Tshisekedi received the testimony of the South African Head of State, Cyril Ramaphosa, during a ceremony which took place in a mixed face-to-face and virtual format.

Cape Verdean diplomacy has been one of the main enthusiasts for Senegal’s candidacy for the presidency of the African Union, the Cape Verdean Minister of Foreign Affairs expressing the hope that the choice of Senegal could benefit the regional integration of the archipelago.

Senegal is a close partner of Cape Verde, with whom we have excellent relations, President Macky Sall was very favorable to the integration policy of Cape Verde and it will be a good experience and good news for the Cape Verde, ”said Rui Figueiredo Soares, before the choice is known.