Turkey to send unmanned spacecraft to the Moon in 2023 – Observe

Turkey to send unmanned spacecraft to the Moon in 2023

Turkey announced on Wednesday that it will send a Turkish-made unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2023 as part of a space program that includes building a rocket launch base with other countries.

“The first landing will be on the Moon with our national hybrid rocket, which will be put into orbit at the end of 2023 thanks to international cooperation,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a statement published Wednesday in the Hürriyet newspaper.

Erdogan announced that the space program had ten strategic objectives, including sending a Turkish astronaut into space, improving satellite technology and creating a base for launching rockets, but has insisted that the priority is to land on the moon to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Turkey in 2023.

God willing, let’s go to the moon, ”added the Turkish president.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Wednesday that Turkey had reached an agreement with several countries to develop the space program and was negotiating with others.

“We are about to sign other agreements with Pakistan and Azerbaijan. We are also continuing negotiations with the authorities and with American, Russian, Japanese, Indian and Chinese companies, ”the minister told Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan spoke with SpaceX President Elon Musk two weeks ago about cooperation in space technology, although no concrete deal has been announced so far.

In cooperation with SpaceX, Turkey put the Türksat 5A satellite into orbit in January and the launch of the Türksat 5B is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

