Chinese publisher sentenced to three years in prison for supporting dissident – Observer

A Chinese publisher who supported a dissident scholar has been sentenced to three years in prison in Beijing after pleading guilty to illegal business operations.

Geng Xiaonan, 46, and her husband, Qin Zhen, were both arrested in September last year on suspicion of publishing thousands of illegal documents. The Guardian says that Geng assumed in court that she was the one to blame for the charges because it was only her who made the decisions, her husband simply obeyed her orders – and for that very reason, he demanded the clemency. Geng Xiaonan also tried to ask to be acquitted because he was the only caregiver for his sick father, but the request was not granted.

The publisher’s husband was ultimately given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence.

The South China Morning Post said several dissidents and supporters were barred from attending the hearing. The hearing was broadcast live, the video recording was viewed over 80,000 times but was eventually deleted.

Geng had spoken out in favor of Xu Zhangrun, a Beijing law professor who criticized Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party – and was detained for six days in July last year. At the time, Reuters reported that police told Zhangrun’s wife he was being detained for illegally using prostitution services while traveling to Chengdu – although two friends dismissed the complaint and l ‘classified as character murder.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Several Chinese human rights organizations said Geng also tried to give visibility to journalist Chen Qiushi’s disappearance.