The United Arab Emirates’ Mars Hope mission marks a new era in space exploration

On February 9, 2021, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) became the first Arab country to enter orbit Mars and only the fifth power after the USA, the USSR, Europe and India. This feat marks a new era in space exploration and allows us to learn a lot more about the red planet.

An impressive course

The Hope probe was launched by a Japanese missile last July and has traveled hundreds of millions of kilometers to reach its destination. To enter orbit, it turned on its engines for 27 minutes during an extremely dangerous maneuver that was carried out autonomously. The transmission time of radio signals was too long to be carried out from Earth. “The operation went exactly as planned until the end. We have received all the necessary information from the spaceship to report the orbital insertion of Mars. It was a breathtaking journey. Relief is the word that comes to mind. And extreme happiness, ”said Sarah al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences of the United Arab Emirates and President of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency.

Since the first missions to Mars began, it should be noted that more than half of them have failed. The Emirates are signing an incredible journey into space, while their first satellite was positioned in Earth orbit only 12 years ago. If the Hope probe, or Al-Amal in Arabic, was primarily made and assembled in the United States, the Emirati teams have always participated in its development.

Reorientation of the economy towards science

With the Hope Mission, which cost $ 200 million, the country aims to be a pioneer in science and space: “It’s about stimulating many changes in the UAE’s economy that should be more solid today than ever Foundation in science. The best way to achieve this was on a space exploration mission, ”said Sarah al-Amiri. Indeed, the Emirates are expecting their oil revenues to decline and see science as a stable and ambitious future for their people.

For example, nearly two-thirds of the Emirati team that worked on Hope are under 35, and one-third are women. Al-Amiri also states that he has noticed that a growing number of engineering and science students are planning to enter the space sector. In addition to over-motivated teams, the country was also able to take advantage of the impressive cost reductions for access to space.

The probe will study the Martian atmosphere

Hope is the very first probe to be in an elliptical orbit parallel to the equator of Mars. The others move mainly around the poles. It is also the highest orbit ship, so it has an overview of the red planet so it can scan its entire surface every nine days.

The aim of the mission is to examine the planet’s atmosphere in more depth to understand how its lakes and rivers have evaporated over the years to make way for a completely desert-like environment. With its camera, which is equipped with several filters to limit the different wavelengths, the probe records valuable data on the water and ice content of the atmosphere as well as the storms that hit Mars. Hope’s elliptical orbit also offers scientists a variety of ways to observe the planet: at close range, the probe can examine specific regions and see the changes that the atmosphere is undergoing minute by minute as it moves further away to observe the star more globally.

The conquest of space is not what it used to be

The UAE moved into orbit just a day before China and its Tianwen-1 probe, which is expected to perform the maneuver on February 10. In May, the Middle Kingdom will go even further and try to land a rover on the surface of Mars. Both missions began with a launch in July when the alignment of Earth and Mars was most promising. “Countries that were not exploration countries in the past are making significant progress and are supporting them with budgets. There is no better diplomacy than exploring our solar system together, ”said Jim Bridenstine, who recently resigned as NASA administrator on January 20th.

A third and much-anticipated mission also began last July as NASA plans to land its fifth rover on the Red Planet on February 18. Specifically, referred to as perseverance, it must collect samples and prepare the ground for a future manned mission. One thing is certain: we are on our way to making breakthrough discoveries about our distant neighbor.