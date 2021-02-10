Brussels proposes to extend provisional application according to UK by two months – Observer

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed the extension, until April 30, of the provisional application of the trade and cooperation agreement signed between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom, given the delay in the ratification process.

In the aftermath of London’s revelation that the EU was preparing a request for an extension of the ratification period for the post-Brexit agreement with the UK, which is due to end by the end of February, the Commission has effectively announced on Wednesday that it has adopted a proposal for a Council decision to extend the deadline, for purely technical reasons.

“This is a technical extension to leave the time necessary for the conclusion of the legal-linguistic revision of the agreement in the 24 languages, for its control by the European Parliament and the Council”, explains the Community executive , recalling that the agreement was reached at the end of December already provided for this possibility of extending the period of application of the agreement beyond the end of February, provided that there is an agreement between the parties.

In this sense, Brussels underlines that, in order to modify the final date of the provisional application, “it is necessary to take a joint decision within the EU-United Kingdom Partnership Council”, the governance body established by the trade and cooperation agreement which now regulates relations between the EU and the UK in the post-Brexit period.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

On Tuesday, David Frost, former UK chief Brexit negotiator and current adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on EU affairs, revealed in a hearing with a House of Lords parliamentary committee that he was ” probable “the European Commission. to submit “a formal request for an extension of the two-month deadline provided for in the agreement for ratification by the EU”.

Finalized on 24 December 2020, the trade and cooperation agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU has already been ratified by the British institutions, but has not yet been ratified by the European Parliament and is currently applied as provisional.

The trade agreement guarantees mutual market access without quotas or tariffs in terms of goods, but it leaves out certain service sectors such as finance.

We are waiting to know what this request consists of and how long they plan to extend this period. It’s a bit disappointing considering that we discussed this a month ago and the two-month period is written into the agreement. It’s surprising the EU wants to change so quickly, but we’ll see what can be done. I don’t think there’s a desire on our side to go beyond what’s necessary, ”Frost added.

At the end of January, the European Parliament (EP) correlator for the ratification procedure of the post-Brexit agreement, Christophe Hansen, suggested that the dispute over the status of the Embassy of the 27 in London could affect the ratification process.

“As the first diplomatic act in a new third country, I think it’s pure greed. I don’t want this to be reflected negatively in the ratification process and it would be good to see this issue resolved before the EP is called upon to deliver the final verdict on the deal, ”Christophe Hansen said at a meeting of the European Parliament responsible for international trade. Commission.

The British government refused to give the EU delegation to the UK the same status it confers on diplomatic embassies from different countries, but Frost assured that the European ambassador, the Portuguese João Vale de Almeida, and other officials would have “all the necessary privileges and immunities to do their jobs.”

On the other hand, he complained about Brussels for not having completed the accreditation process of the new British Ambassador to the EU, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, and that there are restrictions on access and activity of the diplomat, former number two of the negotiating team. for the post-Brexit deal.

“We do not impose any restrictions on the EU delegation in London, when in practice they limit contact [da embaixada britânica] politically. It’s a shame and it’s not necessary, ”Frost lamented.

However, he also indicated that discussions are continuing and said he was “confident” that the dispute will be resolved and a practical solution will be found.