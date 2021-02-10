The App Store is said to host many fraudulent applications

Kosta Eleftheriou, a San Francisco-based developer, has identified apps hosted on the App Store that violate Apple rules. In fact, he thinks the company, featured in a number of posts on Twitter, is also too sloppy in the verification process. According to him, applications would copy the content of others and be advertised thanks to many fake reviews. In addition, this is not the first time there has been talk of fraud on the App Store. The Federal Trade Commission rightly accuses Apple, but also Google, of forcing mobile game developers to cheat …

Apps that fool users

Kosta Eleftheriou decided to address an important problem that he discovered in the App Store. Several dozen applications would actually be copies of popular applications. This means that unscrupulous developers do not offer very original online services that they can use to generate significant income. Users would be fooled into finding that very often application downloading becomes unusable due to incorrect references on the download sheets.

For the developer, it’s “surprising that more people don’t know about it. The way this scam is happening and is taking place is absolutely breathtaking, ”he told The Verge. “The problem has grown so much that the scoring and testing system makes it worse. This gives consumers a false sense of security and misunderstanding about the app as they have rave reviews of the app in front of their eyes. “

The App Store has a big problem

You: an honest developer who works hard to improve your IAP conversions.

Your Competitor: $ 2 million a year fraud is rife.

1 / 🧵

– Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) January 31, 2021

His Twitter posts have received numerous testimonials and support from other iOS app developers. This ultimately just tightens the relationship between Apple and developers a little more.

Is Apple being careless about the rules of the App Store?

In 2019, 142 malicious apps were discovered in the App Store. Called “chameleon applications”, they managed to escape the filter systems set up by Apple. According to Kosta Eleftheriou, these problems in the App Store result from the lax, inconsistent and lazy application of the rules. Aside from the simple scam organized by certain developers, the process is suggested by the App Store’s algorithm. Thanks to fake ratings and reviews, the algorithm helps suggest applications rather than more serious ones made by reputable and honest developers.

The developer drew this assessment from his personal experience. The FlickType application was copied by several developers who took the liberty of asking large numbers of users in exchange for a misleading application. His client, KeyWatch, was in his opinion a fraudulent application that bills users $ 8 a week. That way, the application would already have generated more than two million dollars a year.

Kosta Eleftheriou also highlights Apple’s reactions: the giant has effectively removed some apps, but continues to let some dishonest developers post on the App Store. Currently, Apple has declined to comment on the facts revealed. However, KeyWatch and other apps classified as fraudulent by the developer have disappeared from the App Store. Kosta Eleftheriou doesn’t want to stop there: “Every time I see a scam, I’ll call her. I’m looking forward to real changes from Apple so I feel like I can focus on what I need to focus on, which is application development. “