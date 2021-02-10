Venezuelan opponent calls for simultaneous US and EU sanctions – Observer

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López has urged the United States and the European Union (EU) to simultaneously sanction those responsible for human rights violations in Venezuela.

In a statement, Leopoldo López reiterated the need for international support, both to face the “humanitarian crisis” suffered by Venezuelans and to carry out “free” elections in his country.

The origin of the Venezuelan migration crisis is not a war conflict or a natural disaster, it is a crisis created by a corrupt and criminal dictatorship, which has pushed millions of Venezuelans to leave the country ”, declared the politician.

Therefore, it is essential to keep up the pressure to build a path towards “free, fair and verifiable presidential and parliamentary elections in Venezuela”, he added.

Such international support, he said, would consist of punishing those identified as violating human rights in Venezuela.

“A very clear message would be a simultaneous sanction by the United States and Europe against those responsible and against those who practice these human rights violations. At present, there are more than 350 political prisoners and Venezuelan people who are tortured and persecuted by the regime of Nicolás Maduro ”, he declared.

López also appreciated the fact that Colombia recently decided to legally welcome around two million Venezuelans, who have fled the crisis in their country. The opposition leader said that the example of Colombian President Iván Duque “can be heard and understood by other Latin American countries”.

“I believe that Colombia is at the forefront, including the United States and Europe, on migration, in a way that respects the human rights and dignity of migrants and also with the country that welcomes them, “said López, who arrived in Spain. on October 25, where he was in exile after fleeing Venezuela.