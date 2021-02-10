the no-code application for creating a personalized intranet

Communication within a company is essential. Communication between teams, between colleagues and at all levels must be fluid and information must not be withheld. With the many tools available on the market: email, applications, video conferencing … access to information can quickly become a mess. To make this easier, many people have set up an intranet.

If you haven’t taken the plunge already, find out why an intranet is important in a business and, most importantly, how easy it is to set up thanks to Fast Internet, a Jamespot application.

What is an intranet?

For those who happened upon this article and have never heard or seen an intranet, it is important to clarify what it is. Even if the name suggests software from the 1950s, the intranet is a real tool for companies. An intranet is simply a private computer network that is used internally in a company.

The advantages of an intranet

With an intranet, all employees can exchange information about their departments, but above all about the entire company. Communication is thus generalized at all levels. For managers, CEOs or employees, you no longer have to waste time searching for information via email or third-party applications. The intranet facilitates communication and centralizes all important information.

Another important point to note is that an intranet can be easily personalized to match the colors of your company and take the shape or texture you envision.

Jamespot, the 100% French and configurable SaaS intranet software, offers a module that facilitates communication within a company on any device and visually: Fast Intranet

Fast Intranet: The application that makes it easy to create intranet pages

Building an intranet can quickly seem like a daunting task. With the Fast Intranet module proposed by Jamespot, you can easily create the intranet of your dreams thanks to a very simple page editor that offers clear pages.

Before you start creating the pages it can be interesting to make a model (including on paper) to get a clear idea of ​​what the different pages will look like.

The Fast Intranet module offers a large number of widgets for creating a single intranet. Widgets, also called blocks, enable the intranet to be modulated with such and such information.

You don’t have to know how to code, Fast Internet works like the mesh of LEGOs! Among the widgets offered we find: weather forecast, news, documents, calendars, polls, quizzes, etc. It is therefore very easy to create dedicated intranet pages.

A page can be divided into several sections with different blocks and colors, each with widgets. Once the page has been created and the widgets inserted, margins can be added, certain words can be bolded and personalized!

