6.1 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck islands in the South Pacific. No casualties to report – Observer

6.1 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck islands in the South Pacific. No casualties to report

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1, followed by a aftershock of magnitude 7.5 half an hour later, shook the Loyalty Islands, an archipelago of the French territory of New Caledonia in the South Pacific, this Wednesday, without making of victims.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors global seismic activity, located the hypocenter of the two earthquakes 10 kilometers below the surface.

The same agency located the epicenter of the earthquakes some 400 kilometers east of Tadine, on Maré Island, in Lealtad, and 440 kilometers southeast of Isangel, Vanuatu.

New Caledonia is located near the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and the submarine volcanoes of the Lau Basin, which is why it regularly records earthquakes of seismic origin.

Authorities have not checked for casualties or property damage and consider that there is no risk of tsunamis at this time.