population increase threatens biodiversity – Observer

The danger is real: the hippos illegally imported into Colombia for Pablo Escobar to place them in his private zoo had become wild, multiplied and now represent a serious threat to the fauna and flora of the region where they still live. The warning is being issued by a group of scientists from the University of Quintana Roo, Mexico, who are monitoring the situation.

One of the iconic drug trafficker’s great quirks was assembling a collection of hippos, kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals in his private fortress, the famous Hacienda Napoles which served as the capital for the world’s largest cocaine empire in the ’80s, he told The Guardian.

When Escobar was finally caught and killed by the police in 1993, many of his animals were either arrested or died, but the hippos were only abandoned in the vast Hacienda, such were the costs and logistical problems associated with transportation of these huge animals. Since then, the government has sought to control its reproduction but has had no impact on population growth: over the past eight years, it has fallen from 35 to 80.

Today, this group of scientists is warning that these hippos are starting to be a great threat to the biodiversity of this region, and may even lead to very dangerous (and potentially fatal) encounters with humans. According to their analysis, if the population of these animals is not controlled, in 2035 there could be more than 1,500 wild hippos in this region of Colombia. “I think this is one of the biggest challenges for invasive species in the world,” said Nataly Castelblanco-Martínez, an ecologist at the University of Quintana Roo in Mexico and lead author of the group’s study.

Even so, the idea of ​​slaughtering this group of animals has already been the subject of several criticisms. When we started talking about this topic a few years ago when three hippos escaped from the Escobar complex and one was killed by hunters. Apparently the locals have adopted the hippos as if they were their own, mainly because of the tourist money they usually represent.

This study was prompted by an attack in 2020 that severely injured a nearby farmer and was published in January in the journal Biological Conservation. But the problems don’t end there.

Returning to 2020 is another work by researchers at the University of California, San Diego (USA), who came to the conclusion that hippos alter the quality of the water in this region, as they spend a lot of time there. time and end up defecating there too, a reality that directly affects the biodiversity of the region.

Although the decision to kill the hippos was the most effective, the magnetic personality of the animals and the government’s ban on hunting them complicated the problem. The government has tried sterilization, but it is a complex and expensive process.