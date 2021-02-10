Attack on Minusma base in Mali leaves 20 peacekeepers injured – Observe

Twenty United Nations (UN) peacekeepers in Mali (Minusma) were injured on Wednesday during an attack on a provisional base in the center of the country, the mission’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

A temporary Minusma base was attacked with mortars and automatic weapons around 7:00 am (local time and GMT) near Kéréna, near Douentza, ”said United Nations spokesman Olivier Salgado in a message quoted by the France-Presse press agency (AFP).

In an interim assessment, there are around 20 injured, he added.

According to AFP, which quotes a source close to the attack, the wounded belong to the Togolese contingent of Minusma.

Mali has been the scene of growing activity by “jihadist” groups.

Portugal has a national force seconded to Mali, as part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (Minusma), which includes 63 Portuguese Air Force personnel and a C- transport aircraft. 295. The objective of the Portuguese mission is to ensure missions of passenger and cargo transport, tactical transport on unprepared tracks, medical evacuations, departure of paratroopers and aerial surveillance and to ensure the safety of the camp. Norwegian from Bifrost to Bamako, capital of Mali, where the Portuguese army.