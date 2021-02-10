Presidency of the EU. Portugal mandated to negotiate new online privacy rules – Observer

The Council of the European Union (EU) on Wednesday approved the start of the revision of the rules on privacy in electronic communications, which aims to increase the online protection of users, by instructing the Portuguese Presidency to negotiate with the European Parliament.

It was approved by majority “at Wednesday’s meeting of ambassadors of member states to the EU, a source linked to the process told Lusa.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Council confirmed that “Member States have agreed on a negotiating mandate for the revision of the rules on the protection of privacy and confidentiality in the use of electronic communications services” , thus allowing the Portuguese Presidency to start “discussing now” with the European Parliament this important proposal “.

“These updated rules will define the cases in which service providers are allowed to process data from electronic communications or have access to data stored on end-user devices,” in a press release, the structure in which Member States are represented.

The document approved on Wednesday, to which the Lusa agency had access, indicates that the aim is to follow up on the proposal for a regulation on privacy and electronic communications (ePrivacy proposal) adopted by the European Commission in 2017 and which provides for a revision of the 2002 law.

The purpose of the Commission proposal […] was to ensure the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, in particular the right to respect for private life and communications and the protection of personal data in the electronic communications sector, ”recalls the Portuguese Presidency in the document.

To this end, the new rules provide “provisions guaranteeing the confidentiality of electronic communications, including provisions relating to the protection of users’ terminal equipment, as well as provisions relating to the control of end users over their electronic communications”, specifies- he does.

“The proposal also covers the rules on enforcement and supervisory authorities,” the Portuguese Presidency said in the document.

At the end of January, speaking at a hearing of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, Portuguese Minister of Infrastructure, Pedro Nuno Santos, noted that “four years is is long “and argued that” it is not acceptable time for this to last. discussion in Council “.

It is not permissible that we do not have a diet yet [atualizado] which guarantees digital confidentiality ”, underlined the Minister, guaranteeing that the Portuguese Presidency of the EU“ will work to achieve a general approach ”to the ePrivacy proposal.

Cited now by the Council statement, Pedro Nuno Santos argues that “strong privacy rules are vital to building and maintaining trust in a digital world”.

The path to the Council’s position has not been easy, but we now have a mandate which strikes a good balance between the strong protection of the privacy of individuals and the promotion of the development of new technologies and innovation ”, said Pedro Nuno Santos, ensuring that “the Portuguese Presidency is very happy to start discussions with the European Parliament now”.

This update of the 2002 rules aims to take into account new technological and market developments, as well as legislation in the meantime such as the General Data Protection Regulation.

It will now be up to the Council and the European Parliament to negotiate the terms of the final text.