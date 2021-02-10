Brazilian police seize 500 kilos of cocaine from plane bound for Portugal – Observer

Brazilian federal police seized half a ton of cocaine hidden in a private plane that had already been cleared to take off from the city of Salvador to Portugal, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The drugs were found on Tuesday during an inspection carried out by federal police officers on the plane, which was on the runway at Salvador International Airport.

The apprehension was only possible because the pilot of the private plane informed the control tower that his flight controls indicated some kind of malfunction.

After the alert, mechanics who got on the plane to check on the problem discovered some of the drugs and reported it to federal police.

With the support of federal criminal lawyers and dogs trained to detect drugs by the civilian police, other hiding places where the rest of the drugs were found were found on board the plane, ”the federal police informed, in a note published Wednesday.

The drug had been divided into tablets bearing the logos of major sports brands.

The three crew members and the two passengers of the plane were taken to the federal police superintendent in Salvador to testify, but the Brazilian police did not say if they had been arrested or have filed a complaint against them. .

The plane where the 500 kilos of cocaine were found belongs to a private company that provides air transport services.

Investigations will continue to identify those responsible for the illicit shipment, who could face charges of international drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking, whose combined sentences could reach 25 years in prison, ”the statement said. the federal police.

Brazil is an important intermediary on the shipping routes to Europe for cocaine produced in the Andean countries.