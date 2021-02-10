Thanks to SMIC, China will benefit from a new semiconductor factory

The news could be considered a simple investment announcement, but in the case of China, it’s a little more important, and especially more strategic. The Chinese manufacturer SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International) will invest no less than 12 billion dollars in the construction of a new semiconductor factory in the Pudong district (near Shanghai). The latter could give the company an opportunity to make advances in engraving the engraving to go below the 14nm mark. A threshold that the manufacturer (the only Chinese foundry that can offer such advanced processes) has to cross anyway in order to offer local players viable alternatives to chips offered by its Taiwanese competitor TSMC, the technology leader in the market, including the 5- nm mark, knots were engraved. is used to burn the A14 chips that are built into the last iPhone 12s.

Minimum wage: China’s only hope of doing without foreign manufacturers?

This factory, named “SN1”, is also part of a real industrial hub project. In addition to the production facility built by SMIC, 166 other projects were approved. Seven of them are related to the semiconductor market, implying China’s desire to gradually become less dependent on foreign chip production. This is a crucial target for China, whose vulnerability to American goodwill was recently exposed. Recently, Huawei and its subsidiary HiSilicon were actually forced to forego the processors engraved by TSMC after the Trump administration imposed sanctions (which the Biden administration could very well renew).

However, the road to China’s technological independence could be long and full of pitfalls. As our colleagues at 01Net pointed out, SMIC needs to find an alternative to the Dutch ASML, which is currently the only manufacturer in the EU, in order to offer more advanced engraving processes (and in particular to switch to the 7nm node) globally able to produce cutting machines for the Supply Engraving Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV). Another challenge is to obtain “virgin” wafers (very thin silicon wafers on which the chips are engraved before cutting), but also chemical baths and certain software that are essential for the manufacture of advanced processors. “Ingredients” whose supply is often held by American players.