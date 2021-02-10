Less pesticides, ban on glyphosate: this is how the government wants to protect insects – the economy

Andre Schröder is waiting for it to start. The 25-year-old came from Lüneburg to show off this freezing Wednesday in Berlin with his tractor. His parents and grandfather grow potatoes and beets on a home farm, and the family has 50 cows. Schröder has actually taken over the business, studied agriculture, but now the young man is afraid of the future. This is due to new environmental laws.

The federal government on Wednesday passed a law on insect protection and a new regulation on the use of pesticides. “It has a massive effect on us,” says Schröder. He fears that farmers in many areas will no longer be able to use pesticides in the future without compensating for the associated crops. For him, it would be a significant deterioration: in Lower Saxony, farmers who do something for the environment receive compensation. Protecting the environment without compensation is nothing more than the cold expropriation of affected farmers, criticize farmers’ representatives.

Tractor demo: Farmers demonstrate in Berlin for two weeks, again on Wednesday.

Anger at the ever new releases from Berlin is pushing farmers into the streets. Farmers demonstrated in the capital for two weeks, and on Wednesday hundreds of tractors were again on their way from Alexanderplatz to the Victory Column. In front of the Federal Chancellery, where the cabinet voted on an insect protection package, peasant President Joachim Rukwied pulled a historic plow to protest the relapse into the past. A few meters away, environmental activists from Campact dragged a ladybug to the snow to demonstrate greater environmental protection.

What many haven’t noticed: What the federal government has now decided is far from previous plans. Federal Minister of the Environment Svenja Schulze (SPD) originally wanted to ban the use of pesticides in protected areas. She wanted to respond to the dramatic drop in insects. Krefeld biologists have found that the number of flying insects in nature reserves fell by 75 percent between 1989 and 2014.

Back to the past? Farmer's President Joachim Rukwied protests with historic plow
Saving insectes: Activists of the Campact environmental movement are protesting for greater environmental protection with a five-meter-high, …

Prohibition of pesticides in protected areas

Schulze specifically addressed 4557 protected areas of flora and fauna and habitats which are to provide protected habitats for plants and animals under the EU Directive, and 742 protected areas of birds in Germany. This would affect 2.5 million hectares of agricultural land, of which about half could not be cultivated, according to farmers’ unions.

Länder such as Lower Saxony, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg take a different approach: they pay farmers money for planting flower belts in protected areas or for using pesticides. Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Lower Saxony therefore sent a request for assistance to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

Schulze also received pressure from party friends such as Lower Saxon Environment Minister Olaf Lies. There was a monthly meeting with the Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU). The insect protection project announced by the government in September 2018 threatened to fail.

Following a crisis meeting in the Chancellery and heated debates in the Union faction, which fears the voices of farmers, the package has been significantly reworked. Bird sanctuaries are now omitted. The following applies to FFH regions: The use of pesticides in meadows and pastures is prohibited or severely restricted. Farmers should voluntarily limit the use of herbicides and insecticides on arable land with the support of state subsidies. Whether this has succeeded needs to be checked in 2024. If not, there is a legal ban on pesticides.

Fruit and vegetable growers are exempt from these regulations. Klöckner fears domestic agriculture, 70 percent of fruits and vegetables are already imported. Wineries and seed splitting are also an exception.

Priority is given to national programs

Important: Priority should always be given to national regulations that reward farmers for protecting the environment. This secures the approval of the Federal Council. The question is whether it will work. There is already criticism from Stuttgart. In the current situation, the insect protection package still contains a number of restrictions. “If the law were submitted to the Federal Council in its current state and unchanged, Baden-Württemberg would not be able to be approved by the Federal Council,” said Peter Hauk, Minister for Rural Affairs, Tagesspiegel. Lower Saxony welcomed the introductory provision for the Länder, but also called for exemptions for grassland in the FFH areas.

Less glyphosate: Farmers should only be allowed to use a pesticide in exceptional cases.

However, Schulze may have one success in itself: in Germany, the controversial plant protection product glyphosate will have no future. Glyphosate will be banned in this country at the end of 2023, when the EU approval expires. Prior to this, the product should not be used in private gardens, allocation gardens and parks; in agriculture, the substance should only be authorized in exceptional cases where mechanical weed control is not possible.

While Klöckner and Schulze praise the agreement as a good balance between agriculture and biodiversity protection, environmentalists are disappointed. “If Germany continues to poorly protect its protected areas, it will not just be a biodiversity fiasco,” said Christiane Huxdorff of Greenpeace. There is also a risk of infringement proceedings by the EU.