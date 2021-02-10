Autonomous management: Skepticism – economics prevails

Greater safety in road traffic. This is one of the great promises that autonomous management brings – and which the Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) has repeatedly emphasized. The Minister sees “active accident prevention” in technical progress.

The aim is to make driving safer, Tobias Miethaner said on Tuesday at various studies at the VDV digital digital summit. Miethaner heads the digital society department at the Federal Ministry of Transport, which is to support the expansion of digital infrastructure in Germany.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Skepticism prevails

Not everyone shares the federal government’s enthusiasm for this technology. Robo vehicle populations are critically perceived. Not a third of them believe that autonomous vehicles increase traffic safety, as shown by an exclusive Civey survey for the Tagesspiegel Background among 2,500 Germans who voted online in early February. Most even assume the opposite. Another 13.5 percent are undecided on security.

Unresolved liability issues

In terms of reliability, the picture is similar. Here, too, skepticism prevails. Less than 30 percent expect autonomous vehicles to be able to drive more reliably or reliably. About 55 percent expect the opposite.

According to the survey, Germans see an even higher risk of unresolved liability issues than the risk of accidents. 63 percent of respondents consider this to be the greatest uncertainty, followed by data protection (36.1 percent). However, other concerns hardly play a role in public perception. Only 9.2 percent of Germans believe that problems can arise from the energy consumption of computers controlled vehicles. Robotic vehicles also have little fear of clogged roads.

Mobility researchers see it differently

Mobility researchers see it differently. Automated driving could increase the number of vehicles on the road, warns Agora Verkehrswende, for example. In another study, a Berlin think tank concluded that the electricity consumption of vehicles jeopardizes efficiency.

Today, it is difficult to predict what effects artificial intelligence vehicles will have on traffic. “It’s a look into a crystal ball,” admits Miethaner of the Department of Transportation. The policy challenge is to establish a legal framework to prevent, as far as possible, the effects of reflection.

Germany as a model country

With the new law, the federal government wants to make Germany a model country for autonomous management. No other country currently allows robotic vehicles in normal operation. On Wednesday, the cabinet dealt with the corresponding law.

Accordingly, in addition to minibuses in local public transport, lorries should also be allowed to drive without a driver, for example to facilitate the “distribution of mail or documents between different locations”, according to an article provided by Tagesspiegel Background. Independent parking is also permitted, as Mercedes already practices in Stuttgart today on the basis of a special permit.

Lots of open questions

However, there are still many unanswered questions. Opposition, associations and the car industry have sharply criticized the proposal. And there have also recently been problems within the federal government between the responsible departments. It seems that this is now at least postponed so that the law can get through the cabinet at the last minute. If the cabinet does not go green this month, the project in this legislature will probably no longer work, because the EU has yet to agree.

The question of the responsibility that criticism views of the population is one of the basic points of the current proposal. The General Association of German Insurance (GDV) still sees considerable need for clarification. A ministry decree does not sufficiently regulate this central issue, GDV chief Jörg Asmussen criticized a few days ago in “Spiegel”.

Data dispute

There are still arguments about the data. The German Association of Cities urges that these issues be resolved quickly: “For example, who is allowed to use and process data provided by autonomous vehicles,” says Helmut Dedy, Executive Director of the Association of German Cities.

He believes that cities and municipalities would benefit from this information. “Such vehicle data could be well used for climate protection and efficient local traffic.” To do this, we need clear legislation, “he demands.

Criticism persists

The current bill is characterized by “obvious data gaps”, criticizes Mario Brandenburg, FDP’s spokesman for technology policy and chairman of the Bundestag’s Digital Agenda Committee. “Modern vehicles already generate a lot of digital information, autonomous ones will generate even more,” he says.

In order to achieve acceptance of this technology in the population, vehicle owners would need to have control over the processing of this amount of data, he demands – and is therefore in line with the Federal Department of Justice. It also promotes strict treatment of data and argues that they originally belonged to the owner of the vehicle. He should be able to agree on whether they are used for new services.

The government admits that criticism persists. Under the bill, the federal government must examine whether comprehensive regulations on mobility data need to be developed, for example in the framework of its own “Mobility Data Act”. Amendments can also be made in the parliamentary process, ie when submitting laws to the Federal Council and the Federal Council.