Trump’s impeachment. The trial begins with the prosecution’s arguments – follow live here – Observer

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues on Wednesday in the US Senate with the presentation of the prosecution's arguments.

The trial officially began on Tuesday, with an initial debate on the constitutionality of the case itself, with Trump’s defense arguing that the Senate lacked jurisdiction to try a president who was no longer in office. After nearly four hours of arguments, the senators ended up deciding – with 56 votes for and 44 votes against – that the body did indeed have jurisdiction over the former president.

Senate approves legality of former President Trump's impeachment – but vote boosts likelihood of acquittal

The trial itself is therefore now in day one, with the prosecution team, led by Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin, making the case against Donald Trump. The Democrats’ thesis is that it was Donald Trump, with the fiery speech he gave on January 6, who urged his supporters to complete the violent invasion of Capitol Hill, one hour after the speech, in which five people died.

The House of Representatives, where Democrats are in the majority, accused Donald Trump of the crime of “inciting insurgency”.

Donald Trump’s defense, for its part, argues that the former president is protected by constitutional provisions that guarantee free speech and therefore cannot be held responsible for the crimes of the invaders.

Each party will have 16 hours, spread over two days, to present their arguments. The argument phase is expected to be over by the end of the week or, at worst, early next week. After that, senators will vote on the final verdict – and, given the position of most Republican senators, everything indicates that Trump will eventually be absolved.