Total becomes TotalEnergies to become a multi-energy group

On the occasion of the presentation of the company’s annual results, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of Total, announced a new name for the company yesterday. This reflects the desire to transform the oil company into a multi-energy corporation by 2050, aiming for zero carbon emissions.

That announcement comes as Total announced losses of 7.2 billion in 2020 versus a profit of 11.2 billion in 2019. “There were two major crises in 2020: that of the Covid 19 pandemic, which had a major impact on global demand, and that of oil, which Brent prices rose to below $ 20 a barrel in the second quarter,” recalls Patrick Pouyanné in a press release. In anticipation of a continuing crisis for the sector, Total changes its name to TotalEnergies. A name that reflects the group’s desire to move away from its historical focus on oil exploration in order to extract low carbon assets and achieve carbon neutrality in 2050.

A marketing change, then, but a change necessary for the group to survive. The increase in the fleet of electric cars, the drop in the price of a barrel, the decline in air traffic, but also the global awakening with regard to the preservation of the environment are all factors that prompt the group to review and transform its strategy. The company’s sales of petroleum products are projected to decline 55% to 30% over the next decade. Future energy growth will focus on liquefied natural gas and renewable energies. Total or TotalEnergies has intensified the implementation of its growth strategy for renewable energies and expanded its portfolio by 10 GW of capacity in 2020. The group plans to increase this capacity to 35 GW by 2025.

The name change will be proposed to shareholders at an annual general meeting on May 28th, which will give them the opportunity to approve this strategy to “reiterate their desire to transform themselves into a multi-energy company to meet the demands of the dual challenge of energy transition: more energy, fewer emissions ”.