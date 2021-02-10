The tool for managing competitions and engaging your community

When creating content on social networks requires real reflection and construction time, competitions can turn into a quagmire between the implementation of mechanics, design, drawing of lots … However, this type of content is one of the greatest levers for engaging in a social media strategy! Praised, they often take a tremendous amount of time creating or stepping through tools that turn out to be expensive.

The tool to create effective competitions!

Socialmonials is a social media platform that allows you to create and schedule posts (and automate reposts), e.g. B. Contests, sweepstakes or even referral campaigns. This tool, used by more than 7,000 companies, aims to optimize social media campaigns with automation features, various quiz templates and advanced analytics.

Once you are registered in the tool, you need to connect the social network accounts. Socialmonials connects to Google My Business, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube. To post directly to Instagram you need to use the integration with Vyral.io. To start a campaign, the tool offers many templates, divided into different categories: registration, competition, recommendation, engagement, video, photo … Modifying the templates does not require any technical knowledge. These can be fully planned.

Once the campaign has been created, all you have to do is schedule it on all the selected social networks. Socialmonials offers a function that determines the best time to post based on a goal: clicks, leads, sales … It is also possible to automatically republish already published content.

A tool that automates the posting of posts

Socialmonials also offers many lottery templates that customers can be rewarded with. To do this, they have to take certain actions on the networks to have better chances of winning, e.g. B. sharing a tweet, uploading a testimonial video, photo, etc.

You can also create campaign funnels with Socialmonials. It is therefore possible to change the thank you page through another campaign or to redirect it to your website.

The tool can be integrated into various platforms such as SendFox, which we introduced a few days ago, and enables the sending of an unlimited number of personalized and automated e-mails or Mailerlite.

In order to keep track of all campaigns, Socialmonials provides a lot of data in order to optimize them and the ROI. Graphics are displayed and show you what type of news works best or what sources are most relevant …

Socialmonials is a paid tool. Thanks to a special offer with Appsumo, it’s possible to have lifetime access to the tool for less than $ 70. Different offers are available depending on the needs of each company:

