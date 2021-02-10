Checking the facts. The Irish government has installed an electronic sign with a message against the use of masks? – Observer

A post on Facebook is circulating that the Irish government has installed a light sign warning of the dangers of wearing a mask, taking the Covid-19 vaccine and drawing attention to the ineffectiveness of testing for the disease. According to the post, the warning would inform that masks are responsible for the spread of germs, that “vaccines can cause paralysis” and that the tests are “fraudulent” because 95% “are false positives.”

The user whose message we are reproducing claims that the “email notice” was videotaped, but in attempting to post it was deleted. Other users were luckier and managed to post the images, which show a light board with information about the masks and vaccines next to a gas pump. A Twitter user, who posted the footage on January 15, reports that the footage was shot in the morning by a colleague who was going to be vaccinated against Covid-19 that day:

A co-worker on her way to get the shot this morning came across this shit. She is a nurse who works very hard to support vulnerable people with complex needs – some of whom have Covid. pic.twitter.com/mlMt30iGvJ

– Anne Cronin (@ AnneCronin5) January 15, 2021

Despite the poor quality of the footage, it is possible to see at the start of filming the symbol of Maxol, an Irish petrol station, and further on, at the opposite end of the visor of the petrol pump, the name of the place where the sign was installed, Templeogue, a residential area on the outskirts of Dublin.

The appearance of the warning was news to some local media, such as Dublin Live, but not because it was an initiative of the Irish government. According to news published by this media on January 15, when the images will begin to be shared on social networks, the panel was an initiative of a group of anti-masks who attacked other commercial establishments with a car park. car park.

When contacted by Dublin Live, Maxol denied having anything to do with the installation of the panel, stressing that the company’s priority is “the health and safety of our customers and staff” and that “this means follow all government recommendations regarding social distancing and wear masks ”. According to the spokesperson for the company, several other stores have been targeted by such groups, which are putting up messages against wearing masks and taking Covid-19 vaccines in parking lots. Messages remain in place until they are detected and transported to a new location.

“This video is in no way related to Maxol and in no way reflects our views or those of our industry,” the official said. The sign was removed by Maxol after the gas station was alerted to the situation.

As Maxol said, none of the information released by the denial group is bound by the Irish government, whose policy on the use of masks, vaccines and testing is similar to that of Portugal and others. countries of the European Union. As for masks, in Ireland they are mandatory for public transport, all commercial establishments, hospitals and clinics, places of worship and places of work or the like where it is not possible to maintain a mandatory social distance , including outside. People who have breathing problems or who are unable to put them on or take them off are exempt from using them.

Regarding the vaccination against the new coronavirus, it began in the country on December 29, when the first health professionals on the front line to fight against Covid-19 began to be vaccinated. The process is currently in the first phase, which, in addition to the vaccination of this group, foresees that the treatment reaches all people over 65 years of age living in long-term care facilities. According to data released by the Irish government, as of February 3, 219,200 people had been vaccinated. In the next phase, scheduled for this month of February, all people aged 85 and over will be vaccinated. Testing is done free of charge for anyone showing symptoms of Covid-19 or as recommended by the family doctor.

The Irish government has not ordered a light sign warning of the dangers of wearing a mask, taking the Covid-19 vaccine and ineffective testing for the disease. The warning was installed at a gas station on the outskirts of Dublin by an anti-mask denial group which “attacked” commercial establishments with parking lots. None of the information released through the panel comes from the Irish government, whose policy regarding the use of masks, vaccines and tests is similar to that of Portugal and other countries in the European Union.

