The city of Braga voted “best European destination” to visit in 2021 – Observe

The city of Braga was voted the best European destination to visit in 2021, garnering 109,902 votes from internet users, 72% of which referred to participants outside the national territory, the municipality announced.

This is an initiative of “European Best Destinations”, an organization based in Brussels which promotes culture and tourism in Europe and, since 2010, distinguishes the most modern and attractive cities to visit in the Union. European. In 2019, Braga was already considered the second best European destination. Now he won first place, at a distance of over 31 thousand votes from the city of Rome, Italy, second place.

For the mayor of Braga, Ricardo Rio, this vote is “the crown of an indisputable work of international affirmation of the Braga brand”. The mayor underlined the support for this candidacy by many Portuguese from all over the world, in addition to the commitment of the city itself, the institutions and the inhabitants of Braga.

It is a result which fills us with pride and which will certainly have an extremely positive impact on tourism and the local, regional and national economy over the coming years, ”he stressed.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Braga’s candidacy was supported by the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, by the Secretary of State for Tourism, Rita Marques, by the Regional Tourism Authority of Porto and Northern Portugal and by the Association Tourism of Porto and the North (ATP), in addition to several municipalities, entities and citizens.

In this edition, Braga was the preferred destination for travelers from UK and Brazil and one of the top choices for travelers from USA and France. Every year, the organization receives a vote from the Vatican, which this year was also tabled in Braga’s candidacy.

From now on, Braga will have an even greater presence in the most renowned tourism publications around the world, which will make the city an increasingly popular destination for millions of travelers, ”said Ricardo Rio.

Of the 20 destinations to be voted on, the top 15 will appear on the “Best European Destination” webpage, which can be visited by travelers who use this information to choose their tourist destinations. The Câmara de Braga underlines that the referenced page is the most visited in terms of tourism in Europe, with an audience exceeding 5.5 million travelers.

As in 2019, Braga was this year the only national destination nominated to receive this distinction.