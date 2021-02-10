Moody’s. “We are convinced that Portugal will make the most of the ‘bazooka’ of European funds – Observer

What actions should the government give the highest priority at this point?

I cannot comment on what “should be done”, it depends on whether the politicians know what to do. We are only looking at what has been done in other countries, but one thing we talked about in the report is that Portugal has relatively low levels of innovation. We are not only talking about investments in research and development (R&D) but especially the lack of link between certain places where investments in R&D are more concentrated (such as universities) and the private sector. This connection is not very close, in Portugal and in some other countries. As I said, Portugal has a set of small opportunities that the authorities can choose to make the most of.

Can the European fiscal stimulus, the so-called “bazooka”, come in?

Yes, the way stimulus funds work, at least in principle, is that they are a mix of grants and loans available, but with the expectation that, at the same time, pro-growth reforms will be conducted – lest this be the case. just a sporadic, cyclical impulse, but something that has a positive long-term effect.

Portugal is among those who spent the least in the euro area in 2020 to fight a pandemic. What are others doing

But, before moving on to European funds, what we saw was that Portugal was one of the countries that spent the least – in proportion to its GDP, of course – to fight against the negative impacts of the pandemic. , according to data from the European Commission. Last year. Shouldn’t it be the other way around, as Portugal has an economy that is heavily dependent on heavily affected sectors, such as tourism?

Like I said, I can’t comment on what should or shouldn’t be done – I only assess the results. And what we could see in 2020 is that, being undeniable that the economic contraction was significant – 7.6% – it was actually less severe than what we saw in France, for example, where the The economy has fallen by more than 8%. It was also a smaller contraction than the one we saw in Italy. And so, although the government [português] did not spend as much as other countries, we also found that the economy was more resilient than in other countries.

In the so-called “first wave” of the virus, Portugal entered early containment, managed to dominate transmission relatively well. In this new ‘wave’, however, we are among the worst countries in the world in terms of contagion and pressure on the NHS. How will this affect your forecast for the Portuguese economy?

This means that the pace of recovery in 2021 will be slower. We have sharply reduced our guidance for this first quarter and, looking at the projections for 2021, we have clearly assumed a more pessimistic outlook for this first quarter, but we believe the pace of the recovery will accelerate as the the year goes on. Even before that, we already had more realistic expectations [comparativamente com outros economistas e entidades de mercado] on what would be possible to grow in the first half of this year, in general.

Because of tourism, who will be able to recover more slowly?

We never thought that tourism would return to normal this year … Yet we believe that a significant proportion of the European population will be vaccinated by the summer and this will probably make people more available to travel. And we must not forget that Portugal is a holiday destination that can be reached by car (from the point of view of some of its main markets), which is not the case for other destinations where it is necessary. get by plane. In addition, there is domestic tourism which has the potential to be important and there is a diaspora of emigrants who will want to return to their countries to see their families on vacation. In other words, to be clear, we don’t expect tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, but we do think the tourism sector will have a better 2021 than feared.