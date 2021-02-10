Twitter Posts Strong Fourth Quarter With Earnings Up 28%

Twitter ended 2020 with a fourth positive financial report. For the final quarter, the Blue Bird posted $ 1.29 billion in profit, up 28% year over year. What can be given back to him after some difficult months due to the health crisis?

The blue bird signs a fourth quarter in green

Between his setbacks with Donald Trump, the most important hack in its history, and the health crisis, 2020 won’t have been an easy one for Twitter. Earlier in the year, the social network feared a drop in its income, which it turned out to be fair, as it lost $ 124 million between April and June. Fortunately, this situation was short-lived. In the following quarter, the Blue Bird exceeded the forecasts of all analysts and, despite an increase in the number of its users, recorded a significant increase in sales below expectations.

A year of roller coaster ride that finally ended with a quite successful fourth quarter green. Overall, Twitter made $ 1.29 billion in earnings and earnings of $ 222 million, or 27 cents per share. A year earlier, the social network made $ 119 million, or 15 cents a share. A good development that the blue bird owes in particular to a return of advertisers. It must be said that the end of the year is generally the busiest time due to the year-end holidays. Advertising revenue increased 31% to $ 1.15 billion. Also note that Twitter had 192 million monetizable daily active users as of December 31, 2020, up 27% over the same period last year.

Twitter wants to diversify its sources of income

The health crisis taught Twitter one fundamental thing: Keeping all your eggs in one basket is dangerous. Because of this, the social network is now actively looking for new ways to monetize its platform. The title of a paid subscription was mentioned last July. More recently, the Bluebird was reportedly considering paying for TweetDeck, as well as a number of new, never-before-seen features. If nothing has been decided yet, the social network has confirmed that setting up advertising materials regardless of advertising has become a priority for this year 2021.