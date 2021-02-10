Turkish President abandons Cyprus reunification negotiations, insists on two-state solution – Observer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that it no longer made sense to continue negotiations for the reunification of Cyprus and that the only solution was to recognize two states.

“If we look at the statements by Greece and the Greek Cypriots in recent days, we will see that there is not the slightest change in their position of ignoring the Turkish Cypriots,” Erdogan said in a speech broadcast to the NTV television. “There is no other way out for Cyprus than the two-state solution. If they want to accept it, that’s fine, if not nothing, ”Erdogan said.

Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu spoke in favor of independence rather than a federation with two entities, which until now was the essence of the Turkish proposal. .

“On the island of Cyprus, there are two societies, two peoples, two states. This needs to be formalized, ”Çavusoglu said in Nicosia, during a joint press conference with the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (RTNC), Ersin Tatar.

Since the international agreements which gave Cyprus independence in 1960, Turkey acted, along with Greece and the United Kingdom, as the supervisor of the system of political power sharing in Cyprus until the coup d’état of 1974 on the island promoted by the Greek military dictatorship.

In response to this coup and to avoid a possible union with Greece, Turkey invaded the northern third of Cyprus, which in 1983 proclaimed its independence as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, recognized only by Turkey .