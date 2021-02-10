Two more bodies found six weeks after landslide in Norway – Observer

Norwegian authorities have found two more bodies in the rubble of the worst landslides in the country’s modern history, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to nine since the December 30 tragedy, it was announced.

Six weeks later, nine bodies were found on the wreckage and authorities believe there is a tenth fatal victim of the landslide, which dragged homes in a residential area in Ask.

Authorities last month suspended the search, admitting there was no hope of finding survivors in the record temperatures.

Helicopters and unmanned flying vehicles (drones) flew over the area with heat-sensing chambers.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The Ask disaster, 25 kilometers northeast of Olso with a population of around 5,000, destroyed at least nine buildings, with more than 30 apartments.

After the discovery of the two most recent bodies, police spokeswoman Mari Stoltenberg said on Tuesday evening that there was still hope of locating the last missing person.

The exact cause of the landslide is not yet known, but it may have occurred due to the nature of the soil which, combined with excessive rainfall and a wet winter, may have contributed to the disaster.

In 2005, Norwegian authorities warned people not to build residential buildings in the Ask area, claiming it was a “high risk area” for landslides, but the houses were eventually built in the area. late 1990s.

A landslide in central Norway in 1863 killed 116 people. It would have been 40 times bigger than what happened at Ask, with between 1.4 and 2.0 million cubic meters of earth dragged.