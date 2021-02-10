GM provoked and received response from Audi and Ford – Observer

The Super Bowl, in addition to being the dominant sporting event to attract advertising investment, is also the event that many car manufacturers take advantage of to send strong “messages” across the Atlantic. Just as Jeep wanted to mark the presentation of the 100% battery-powered Wrangler soon, General Motors (GM) wanted to assert its position on its transition to electric mobility. To that end, he hired actor Will Ferrell to star in a video that was meant to be funny. But it looks like Audi and Ford didn’t find much fun and returned the favor, each in their own way.

What sparked Picardy among the three automakers was the creative way in which GM wanted to draw attention to its commitment to the electric project, promising to bring 30 new battery-powered vehicles to market only from here. 2025, which is why Norway I would not miss the delay. It is recalled that GM has decided to leave Europe and that Norway is only one of the largest markets in the Old Continent for this type of vehicles, even being the country in which BEVs have the greatest market penetration. , representing 54% of sales. Ferrell is “irritated” that the United States is lagging behind in this per capita sales conflict and is recruiting his troops to go to the land of “fish lovers.”

Ferrell found himself in a “beautiful” country, only Sweden and not Norway. He was wrong about the destination, but the message reached two recipients who made sure to respond accordingly, following the same GM recipe. With salmon, pizzas and (a lot) mix up teases. Audi tried to serve up a starter, main course and dessert, producing three videos just to remind GM who was the leader in electric vehicle sales in Norway in 2020, which Ferrell launched to the world.

The Audi e-tron, the brand’s first electric SUV with the four rings, was the favorite of the Norwegians and this taste of victory obliges salmon on the menu. “The Game of Thrones” actor Tormund Giantsbane shows off the versatility of fish, while the marketing goal is to make a “stew” because of GM’s stance.

Always with the motto “better to imitate than to hate” those who try to “save the planet”, Audi presents two versions of salmon, for fish lovers. First, the “slapper” salmon:

Then the “clarifying” salmon appears. It’s because GM also made a joke, suggesting sending anchovy pizzas for the Norwegians to enjoy. For this reason, in a third video, Giantsbane thanks you for your kindness, but explains that the anchovy is too small to make it into the pasta ring. Go from there, take a raw salmon, put it in the pizza, fold it in half and take a bite (GM bite style):

On the side of Ford, which recently began marketing the Mustang Mach-E, the reaction came via Twitter and even the country’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, did not hesitate to align with the provocation. The pizzas reached the Norwegian Parliament on the blue oval tram.

#NoWayNorway ?? Sorry buddy, when you finally get to Norway your pineapple pizza will be there for you – we’ll spare you a bite! ???? Norway https://t.co/m3qUV1n6em ​​pic.twitter.com/B4qeDKnUvX

– Ford Motor Norge (@Ford_Norge) February 4, 2021

Erna Solberg tasted the delicacy and she too admitted not to like anchovies. And in the good sense of policy makers, he was keen to replace this ingredient with pineapples, ordering 5.4 million pizzas – as many as the Norwegians. Maybe GM is still digesting the order …